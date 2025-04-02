Omada and VIGI debut unified networking and surveillance solutions at ISC West

Omada by TP-Link and VIGI by TP-Link, TP-Link Systems Inc.’s exclusive business solutions brands, are set to make waves at ISC West 2025 with the debut of their unified networking and surveillance solutions. At the event, the brands will showcase an integration of VIGI’s surveillance solutions, Omada’s networking systems, and the Omada Central platform—a revolutionary cloud-based solution that unifies the management of networking and surveillance under one roof.

Unified Networking and Surveillance Solutions

By integrating networking and surveillance into a single platform, TP-Link eliminates the complexity of managing multiple systems. This unified approach enables unified management, easy deployment and setup, and remote troubleshooting, reducing operational overhead while enhancing efficiency, scalability, and security for businesses across industries.

Omada Central is the cornerstone of TP-Link’s unified approach, offering a single platform to manage both Omada networking devices and VIGI surveillance systems. This next-generation solution enables businesses to seamlessly manage gateways, switches, access points, and security surveillance equipment across multiple locations. It simplifies setup with intelligent device recognition, auto surveillance VLAN, and Zero-Touch Provisioning while reducing total cost of ownership with a single-vendor solution.

The platform also offers a free version, Omada Central Essentials, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes.

VIGI: Professional Surveillance Solutions

VIGI provides professional, reliable, and comprehensive surveillance solutions tailored for businesses. Offering a diverse product range—including bullet, turret, dome, and fisheye cameras; 4/8/16/32/64-channel NVRs; 90W/180W solar power systems; cloud and local VMS; and user-friendly apps.

VIGI offers a comprehensive range of durable cameras designed to deliver high-quality images. The product lineup includes:

Complementing these cameras are 64-channel H.265+ NVRs featuring 4 SATAs with a up to 64TB storage capability and 320Mbps incoming/outgoing bandwidth. Additionally, VIGI’s easy-to-install and stable solar power solution ensures long standby performance.

VIGI’s Cloud Video Management System (VMS) provides free, centralized management for multiple sites, leveraging AWS-based reliability and zero-touch maintenance to reduce on-site troubleshooting costs and ensure seamless surveillance.

Complementing this is VIGI’s NPU-powered AI technology, offering advanced detection and analysis capabilities such as Behavior and Object Detection; People and Vehicle Attributes Analysis; and Precise People Counting. Together, these innovations deliver smarter, more efficient security solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive business success.

Omada: Comprehensive Networking Solutions

Omada delivers a complete suite of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across industries. With a full portfolio that includes access points, gateways, hardware controllers, cloud controllers, and a diverse range of switches, Omada provides end-to-end networking solutions tailored for scalability, performance, and ease of management.

Omada’s full lineup of Wi-Fi 7 access points offer speed and reliability for both indoor and outdoor environments. Complementing these are Outdoor 4G Wi-Fi Gateways and connectivity solutions, such as the Outdoor PoE Switch and Wireless Long-Range PtMP/PtP Bridge, which ensure reliable networking even in remote or challenging locations. The switch portfolio spans from unmanaged switches for plug-and-play simplicity to easy-managed switches and advanced L3/L2 + switches, catering to businesses of all sizes and complexities.

The Agile Series of Easy Managed PoE Switches with Free Cloud is designed specifically for surveillance systems. Paired with Omada Central Essentials for free cloud access, the Agile Series features Auto IP Camera/NVR Recognition, Extend Mode for PoE up to 250m, enhanced PoE Auto Recovery, and Remote Troubleshooting Tools with Cable Test, Reboot PoE Port Management, and SSH to minimize downtime.

For information on product pricing and availability, please contact [email protected].