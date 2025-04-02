ONVIF tackles security of video, importance of interoperability at ISC West 2025

ONVIF is returning to ISC West 2025 to highlight the critical themes of interoperability and the integrity of security video, two important issues facing the security and surveillance industry.



In an educational session titled “Can Security Video Survive Generative AI?”, ONVIF Chairman Leo Levit will discuss the threats facing security video and how standards in this area can preserve trust in surveillance footage. The session will be held at 3:30pm PDT on Wednesday, April 2, in Venetian 203.



“At ISC West, we're highlighting the growing importance of video authenticity in a world where generative AI tools make it alarmingly easy to alter surveillance footage,” said Levit. “ONVIF is working to move the industry toward a solution that ensures that each frame of video can be verified as untampered and preserves surveillance as a trusted and vital tool for investigations and in court.”



Levit will also serve as a panelist on “Bridging OT and Physical Security” at 1pm PDT on Thursday, April 3, in Venetian 303. The session will discuss the recent Security Industry Association’s report on Operational Security Technology (OST) and its critical intersection with physical security. This session will provide key insights into how OT is reshaping security strategies, the unique challenges it poses, implications for securing physical assets, and how interoperability is a key driver of this convergence.

At booth L0, ONVIF will also highlight its suite of profiles designed for interoperability between IP-based physical security products, including Profile S for streaming video, Profile G for video recording and storage, Profile C for physical access control, Profile A for broader access control configuration, Profile T for advanced video streaming, Profile M for metadata and events for analytics applications, and Profile D for access control peripherals.



Further information about ONVIF-conformant products, including member companies and their conformant models, is available on the ONVIF website: www.onvif.org.