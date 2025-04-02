Aiphone showcases AiphoneCloud and comprehensive security solutions at ISC West 2025

Aiphone will showcase its latest solutions at ISC West 2025, including major updates for AiphoneCloud’s innovative dashboard and Remote Management for commercial applications as well as new AC Series cloud deployment options. Attendees visiting booth #6109 can get firsthand demonstrations of the platform’s remote management capabilities and the complete range of intercom and access control solutions tailored to the unique needs of each vertical.

Faster Deployment for Commercial Projects with Remote Management

The improved AiphoneCloud includes a more intuitive user interface, enhanced efficiency, and comprehensive function updates. These enhancements enable security professionals to streamline every aspect of their relationship with Aiphone, from pre-sales support to product deployment and post-installation account management. The updated Remote Management delivers faster, more secure, and more efficient system deployment. Technicians and integrators can now access the powerful remote capabilities to configure, monitor, and manage Aiphone IP intercom systems from anywhere at any time.

“In an increasingly complicated and unpredictable world, simplicity is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity.” said Sean Peterson, Director of Product, Marketing, and Support at Aiphone. "Our enhanced cloud solution represents Aiphone's commitment to delivering flexible, scalable security solutions built for the future."

Cloud Hosting Option for the AC Series Access Control

Building on its cloud momentum, Aiphone is introducing the AC Nio cloud hosting option at ISC West, scheduled for release in late April 2025. AC Nio in the cloud makes it a complete, modern access control solution ready to make waves in the industry. The AC Series features a powerful, intuitive dashboard for managing permissions, schedules, and alerts with exceptional scalability and customization options. Its Nio Scripting Engine enables third-party API integration and event customization. When combined with intercoms, video management solutions, and wireless locks, the system creates a unified security ecosystem with cloud deployment flexibility to meet evolving security needs.

Telephone Entry Options Enhance Building Access Control

As the only brand in the industry offering four telephone entry solutions, Aiphone continues to revolutionize access control for multifamily, mixed-use buildings, and commercial properties. Flexible entry options include tenant station door release, mobile app, telephone dialing via SIM, and SIP integration. Each option allows users to see and communicate with visitors before granting entry with the press of a button, enhancing both convenience and security.