ALCEA to unveil new GATEWAY solution and more CI offerings at ISC West

As the importance level of having strong solutions to protect critical infrastructure continues to rise, ALCEA has answers. When ISC West convenes March 31-April 4 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, the company will be promoting a new cutting-edge solution designed to strengthen the physical security of global critical infrastructure.

ALCEA plans to showcase several other hardware and software products in booth 6071. Jerry Burhans, Managing Director of ALCEA North America, the reference brand for critical infrastructure security within ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, said the company is once again sponsoring the “Protecting Utilities” luncheon event hosted by the SIA Utilities Advisory Board on Thursday, April 3.

“The evolving landscape of threats to critical infrastructure, especially to the power grid here in the United States, underscores the importance of employing robust security solutions and complying with NERC CIP standards. These standards provide a structured framework to safeguard the Bulk Electric System from physical and cyber risks, ensuring resilience and reliability,” stated Burhans. He joined the access solutions company in 2017 and has over 25 years of experience in the security industry.

“We address these challenges,” continued Burhans, “with innovative access control systems and hybrid locking solutions that not only meet compliance requirements but also enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. At ISC West, we look forward to discussing with show visitors how the strategic implementation of these technologies can empower utilities to proactively secure their infrastructure and adapt to emerging threats.”

Newest solution offers real-time support

GATEWAY was recently introduced as ALCEA’s newest product to strengthen the physical security of critical infrastructure. Integrated with the ABLOY BEAT keyless lock portfolio, it enables remote opening, real-time monitoring, and flexible integration while acting as a bridge between physical security devices and systems that monitor and control them.

“The advanced features and remote keyless opening capabilities boost operational efficiency and convenience and provide peace of mind with its substantial security features,” said Burhans. “It also offers flexible compatibility with proprietary management systems or with our ALWIN CIPE access management software.”

ALWIN is a relatively new supervision software solution widely used in France and connects to existing infrastructure. Deployed mainly as an on-premise solution, customers have the option to use it on their own cloud-based system. It is currently being used to protect national railways and telecommunications companies, as well as petrochemical, oil, and gas facilities and electricity providers around the world.

“The access control security market has seen many software and hardware innovations in recent years. Yet, in the critical infrastructure space here in the U.S., remote locations remain that and are not integrated with the overall enterprise access control system,” explained Burhans.

“ALWIN provides visibility into our intelligent CLIQ-enabled edge locking devices in remote locations. This includes edge-locking device hardware such as padlocks and cylinders, door hardware, cabinet locks, traffic cabinet enclosures, and more. CLIQ locks do not need a power source and have a key that can transmit a transaction in real time to the CLIQ Web Manager software,” continued Burhans.

“It also integrates with existing enterprise access control systems to help strengthen your security platform for a complete, top-to-bottom high-security system. This is especially important since NERC CIP standards require an audit trail, compliance, and status updates. Speakers at the April 3 luncheon we are sponsoring will be addressing insights on these standards.”

InfraLOCK Release helps resolve vital CI issue

The potential for manhole cover explosions increases as underground electrical and telecom infrastructure ages and often results in injuries and property damage. To reduce this risk, Neenah Foundry developed the InfraLOCK Release locking manhole system, which incorporates ABLOY high-security locks. It prevents manhole lids from dislodging during explosive events by safely releasing pressure while securing underground infrastructure.

“This is an innovative drop-in replacement manhole cover for utilities, sewer systems, data centers, and underground utility systems, and we thought ISC West was the ideal event to showcase it. We invite everyone to stop by booth 6071 to see it,” said Burhans.

“The Neenah Foundry has incorporated its products with locks manufactured by us since 2021. Our weather-resistant ABLOY PL340 high-security locks add an important layer of access control to the InfraLOCK Release, which is designed to release built-up pressure without dislodging from the frame. It also includes an ultra-strong locking system to secure access, making it the perfect choice for many different applications in critical infrastructure sectors. Integrating our weather-resistant ABLOY PL340 high-security lock adds an important layer of access control.”