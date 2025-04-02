Platinum Tools features new HyperDrop compact cable splicing enclosure at ISC West

Platinum Tools, a brand of preparation, installation, hand termination, and testing solutions from NSI, is proud to announce it will feature its recently launched HyperDrop PAS Mini IP68-rated patch and splicing enclosure (p/n HDPAS-M-x) during ISC West 2025, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 2-4 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, booth #3036.

“Now shipping, the HyperDrop PAS Mini IP68-rated patch and splicing enclosure is unique, small, and easy to install in a variety of environments, such as underground burial, pole mount, wall mount, or wire suspension,” explained Charles Hoskins, V.P. of Product Development. “The all-plastic housing is made from an ABS and polycarbonate (PC) blend with UV inhibitors to ensure a long service life in a variety of conditions.”

Additional features and specifications include:

Ideal for splicing & coupling fiber, twisted pair & other low-voltage cables

IP68-rated for outdoor installation

Easy-to-open design with watertight latching

Includes an easy-to-see fiber splicing tray

Included grommets accommodate a variety of cable sizes & constructions

Compatible with fiber couplers, fiber splice connections, keystones & other barrel-style couplers

An NSI brand, Platinum Tools has been helping low-voltage professionals get tough jobs done since 1997, specializing in professional-grade tools, testers, and installation accessories used for the preparation, termination, and integration of wire and cable.