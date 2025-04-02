    1. ISC West

    Platinum Tools features new HyperDrop compact cable splicing enclosure at ISC West

    April 2, 2025
    The new patch and splicing enclosure is unique, small, and easy to install in a variety of environments.
    Platinum Tools, a brand of preparation, installation, hand termination, and testing solutions from NSI, is proud to announce it will feature its recently launched HyperDrop PAS Mini IP68-rated patch and splicing enclosure (p/n HDPAS-M-x) during ISC West 2025, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 2-4 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, booth #3036.

    “Now shipping, the HyperDrop PAS Mini IP68-rated patch and splicing enclosure is unique, small, and easy to install in a variety of environments, such as underground burial, pole mount, wall mount, or wire suspension,” explained Charles Hoskins, V.P. of Product Development. “The all-plastic housing is made from an ABS and polycarbonate (PC) blend with UV inhibitors to ensure a long service life in a variety of conditions.”

    Additional features and specifications include:

    • Ideal for splicing & coupling fiber, twisted pair & other low-voltage cables
    • IP68-rated for outdoor installation
    • Easy-to-open design with watertight latching
    • Includes an easy-to-see fiber splicing tray
    • Included grommets accommodate a variety of cable sizes & constructions
    • Compatible with fiber couplers, fiber splice connections, keystones & other barrel-style couplers

    An NSI brand, Platinum Tools has been helping low-voltage professionals get tough jobs done since 1997, specializing in professional-grade tools, testers, and installation accessories used for the preparation, termination, and integration of wire and cable.

