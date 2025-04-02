LVT releases mobile security unit talk-down powered by Agentic AI

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) today announced multiple new capabilities powered by proprietary AI models that empower security teams to implement proactive, data-driven security strategies for 24/7 coverage in any environment. The capabilities, currently in beta, include agentic AI-powered personalized audio messages that automatically detect, validate, and deter by referencing identifiable features of an individual; a pan/tilt spotlight that intelligently points at a detection area; and an intuitive forensic search to find footage with simple keywords.

“Everything we’ve built at LVT and the countless hours we’ve spent training our AI has led to this moment,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “For the last 20 years, our mission has always been to help make communities safer and empower security personnel to secure any environment across every industry. LVT’s proprietary AI models deliver on this promise and offer first-of-their-kind features that will forever reshape how teams optimize their resources to proactively deter crime and save lives.”

New LVT unit features include:

Agentic AI-powered audio talk-down uses situational context to issue a personalized audio message to potential bad actors, identifying the individual who triggered the alert by what they are wearing or holding. The lifelike audio comes in multiple voice options, and the fully automated capability minimizes the necessity of human intervention in order to detect, validate, and deter.

Intuitive forensic search in the LVT Platform allows personnel to find footage by searching with natural language, greatly accelerating the ability to analyze situations, gather evidence, and successfully prosecute.

Dynamic pan/tilt spotlight points at the detection area, providing greater visibility and drawing attention to where on-the-ground security personnel may need to respond. The optimal lighting also ensures the unit cameras capture the highest quality evidence of a situation while deterring bad actors from committing the crime.

Configurable strobe lights with settings for color, pattern, and intensity create distinct visual cues for security teams while enhancing the overall unit experience.

“LVT’s AI features redefine what’s possible in mobile security, and our proprietary detection models will continue to evolve rapidly in the coming months,” said James Bangerter, LVT VP of Product Development. “Security teams can now access more advanced deterrence features that provide 24/7 coverage and keep personnel aware of risks or incidents so they can make informed and effective responses. Simply put, no other mobile security solution offers AI of this caliber.”

ISC West attendees can visit LVT in booth #29061 to see these features and more in action, including SafeNow, a mobile-first experience currently in beta that allows customer employees to access LVT Unit features directly from their phones. Learn more about LVT and these new product updates at www.lvt.com/beta.