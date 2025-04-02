Alertus Technologies to showcase USB Multi Panic Button at ISC West 2025

Alertus Technologies will showcase its suite of IP panic buttons and emergency activation devices, including the new USB Multi Panic Button, at ISC West booth #15121.

Organizations face growing safety concerns, and it’s essential to equip staff with tools to call for help and receive assistance fast from emergency personnel.

With Alertus’ USB Multi Panic Button, staff can initiate discreet incident reporting or system activation using a sleek, versatile device that can be mounted or placed inconspicuously on desks or in other vulnerable areas.

The USB Multi Panic Button connects to your network via a USB port and features eight buttons that distribute scenario-specific notifications that can be configured on Alertus’ software. The device is ideal for large enterprises, schools, and healthcare facilities looking to provide employees with discreet methods of notifying emergency personnel.