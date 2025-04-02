ICT brings plenty of "new" to ISC West this year
Integrated Control Technology (ICT), a manufacturer of intelligent access control and security solutions, announces their attendance at the International Security Conference (ISC) West, where their team plans to showcase a wide range of new company and product updates at their booth #18117.
It's an exciting year for ICT out at ISC West this year. From company updates with new CEO Andy Bane to new product launches, vertical market story-based demos, and even new booth events with big prizes. ICT brings plenty of “new” to the show this year. Join the ICT team at booth #18117 for the following:
Meet New CEO Andy Bane
Stop by to meet the new ICT CEO, Andy Bane, who brings decades of operational excellence to the team. Under his leadership, ICT will focus on scaling its operations, strengthening its go-to-market strategies, and advancing its technology platform to anticipate and meet evolving customer needs.
Check out New ICT Products
ICT will be featuring new products including:
Protege Rear Mount Mortise Wireless Lock: This new lock is effortless to install and even simpler to use. It offers a refined modern design and robust security, ideal for both retrofitting and new build projects.
TSL Multi-Technology Readers: Combining sleek aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. The new TSL delivers plenty of extras into a slimmed-down version of the much-loved ICT reader. It’s a dynamic solution for property managers, security professionals, and multifamily residential operators seeking a future-proof system for secure and efficient building access. Support for encrypted RS-485, OSDP (with Secure Channel), or standard Wiegand connection ensures flexible deployments.
New Booth Events & Big Prizes
This year, ICT is introducing a series of informative, 15-minute booth events. These will be live at the booth and online on ICT’s LinkedIn.
Pre-register with your cell phone number to attend at ict.co/about/isc-west-2025 or join us live to be entered to win an Apple Watch or $100 Amazon gift card. Winners will be notified via text on the tradeshow floor Wednesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 3. Events and topics include:
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 • 11:30-11:45am (PST)
Interview and Q&A with Chief Executive Officer Andy Bane & Chief Innovation Officer Hayden Burr
Wednesday, April 2, 2025 • 3:00-3:15pm (PST)
New Product Showcase & Future Innovations
Thursday, April 3, 2025 • 11:00-11:15am (PST)
ICT Solution Stories Demo
ICT Solution Stories in Action
This year, the ICT booth will focus on solution stories in key vertical markets, including multifamily, education, healthcare, and banking. Join knowledgeable and friendly ICT regional sales managers at the booth for these interesting and informative new demos and learn how ICT security solutions can be a part of your story. Interested in kickstarting your learning experience? Check out the correlating ICT Solution Stories webinar series going on now, leading up to ISC West. Learn more here.
Secure your success with ICT at ISC West 2025. See you at booth #18117!