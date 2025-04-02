Gallagher Security to unveil new solutions, spotlight Controller 7000 family at ISC West 2025

“Innovation is part of Gallagher’s DNA,” explains Chief Executive Mark Junge. “From creating the world’s first electric fence to mitigate damage from an itchy horse to exploring new use cases for access control, the Gallagher name is synonymous with transformation.

This year at ISC West, we’ll be showcasing how Gallagher Security continues to find inspiration in unexpected places and embodies that spirit of innovation in our newest product releases.”

While the spotlight will be on the products being unveiled, Junge says this year’s booth also tells the story of Gallagher’s history and commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions.

“There’s a real history behind our solutions,” says Junge. “Take the new additions to our Controller 7000 family, the Enhanced and High Security variants. You can trace their roots back to when Gallagher began leading in the high-security space by developing the first end-to-end PIV system on the market. These controllers build on that foundation and continue in our innovative tradition by raising the bar on what industry best practices should look like.”