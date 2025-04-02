Gallagher Security to unveil new solutions, spotlight Controller 7000 family at ISC West 2025

As the buildup to ISC West 2025 intensifies, Gallagher Security is releasing more information about what attendees can expect to find on display at booth 28045. Highlights include the latest additions to the Controller 7000 family, demonstrations of integration partnerships, and a showcase of employee badges in Apple Wallet.
However, the Gallagher team is most excited to reveal two new, disruptive solutions making their debut at this year’s show.
“Innovation is part of Gallagher’s DNA,” explains Chief Executive Mark Junge. “From creating the world’s first electric fence to mitigate damage from an itchy horse to exploring new use cases for access control, the Gallagher name is synonymous with transformation.
This year at ISC West, we’ll be showcasing how Gallagher Security continues to find inspiration in unexpected places and embodies that spirit of innovation in our newest product releases.”
While the spotlight will be on the products being unveiled, Junge says this year’s booth also tells the story of Gallagher’s history and commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions.
“There’s a real history behind our solutions,” says Junge. “Take the new additions to our Controller 7000 family, the Enhanced and High Security variants. You can trace their roots back to when Gallagher began leading in the high-security space by developing the first end-to-end PIV system on the market. These controllers build on that foundation and continue in our innovative tradition by raising the bar on what industry best practices should look like.”
The High Sec C7000 Junge refers to is built with FIPS-compliant components and is PIV-ready on release to comply with U.S. Federal Government standards for new products. It also meets Class 5 standards for Australia and New Zealand high-security customers and is currently undergoing the relevant compliance testing for CAPSS and AACS from the UK’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) and FIPS 201 (US Federal Government standards).
Junge teases that the solutions on display at the Gallagher booth mark the beginning of an eventful year for the security manufacturer:
“Our team has a lot of momentum heading into ISC West. I expect the show will set the stage for an epic 2025 and hope attendees will stop by for a demonstration of what makes Gallagher’s solutions truly unique in the market.”
Join Mark and the Gallagher Security team at booth 28045 at ISC West from April 2-4.