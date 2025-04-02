Solink showcases vision-enabled security and operations strategy at ISC West 2025

Solink, a leader in cloud-based video security and analytics, will showcase its vision-enabled security and operations strategy at ISC West. With advances in AI and automation, Solink will unveil how it is helping customers move from passive to active security and to extend the value of video beyond security to improve operations.

Security has traditionally been managed as a cost center—an insurance policy against bad things happening, a way of understanding what happened after the fact. But with advances in AI, physical security is undergoing a transformation.

“The future isn’t just about reviewing incidents—it’s about real-time intelligence and taking action before threats escalate,” said Michael Matta, CEO at Solink. “Physical barriers and human guards will no longer be central to security practices. Solink is looking ahead to where security investments help businesses move from passive surveillance to real-time, active security—where cameras do more than record incidents; they help prevent them.”

Security cameras are the world's most powerful sensors. Solink transforms cameras into data collectors that deliver instant, searchable insights — turning a “stream” into a proactive source of intelligence for the entire enterprise. Any camera connected to the Solink platform — regardless of brand — will:

Detect risks before they escalate by identifying unusual activity, unauthorized access, or policy violations in real time.

Improve operational efficiency by monitoring cleanliness, merchandising compliance, and customer wait times automatically.

Enhance loss prevention by flagging unusual transaction patterns, such as returns without a customer present.

Reduce investigation time by instantly searching any camera’s footage using AI-powered video analysis.

From passive security to actionable intelligence

Solink is accelerating the transition from passive video recording to actionable intelligence. Businesses can now move beyond incident review to real-time intervention, gaining greater control over security, compliance, and operations — without requiring additional manpower or costly hardware upgrades.

Looking ahead: From apps to AI agents

Solink is continuously advancing its platform, with the evolution set to include autonomous agents — intelligent AI systems that will monitor, analyze, and respond to events in real time. These AI-powered assistants will help security and operations teams focus on the most critical and high-impact work, reducing the need for manual review and response.

Solink at ISC West in Las Vegas

Solink is exhibiting at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 1-3, 2025. Visit booth 23009 to learn more about Solink’s vision-enabled security and operations strategy.