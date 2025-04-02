Essence to bring the latest in healthcare safety to ISC West
ISC West will be taking place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 4, 2025. Essence will have a private suite in the Venetian Hotel to showcase and demonstrate their latest technology in the healthcare and security spaces.
Care@Home
The Essence Care@Home product family is a comprehensive suite of both in-home and mobile personal emergency system solutions for a number of senior markets. This product family has been highly successful in the EU, North American, and LatAm markets.
Essence peripherals include a complete set of devices to manage patients’ health, including panic, fall detection, motion, bed sensors, and other ADL sensors. Essence also offers RPM remote patient monitoring options for blood pressure, temperature, weight, SP02, and others. Smart rules can be created to send out alerts if a patient does or does not do some monitored activity.
Umbrella - Care and Safety On-The-Go
In addition, Essence is proud to offer the industry’s most lightweight and aesthetically pleasing mobile PERS solution, Umbrella, with 2-way voice, location services, and fall detection that can be used for active seniors or lone workers on the go outside their home. A mobile app offered can show location, events, and even set geofences to provide notifications when someone strays too far.
MyShield - Empower yourself to protect what’s yours
Finally, Essence is showcasing its commercial and residential security fog product, MyShield. MyShield solves the problem of watching a crime take place from your security camera and not being able to do anything about it (except wait for the police to arrive)! Within 30 seconds, the room is filled with a non-toxic security fog, rendering the criminal unable to see, unable to steal, and unable to shoot. Over 1M have been sold in the EU, and the company is actively marketing and selling MyShield today in North America.