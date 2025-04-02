Essence to bring the latest in healthcare safety to ISC West

ISC West will be taking place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from March 31 to April 4, 2025. Essence will have a private suite in the Venetian Hotel to showcase and demonstrate their latest technology in the healthcare and security spaces.

Care@Home

The Essence Care@Home product family is a comprehensive suite of both in-home and mobile personal emergency system solutions for a number of senior markets. This product family has been highly successful in the EU, North American, and LatAm markets.

Essence peripherals include a complete set of devices to manage patients’ health, including panic, fall detection, motion, bed sensors, and other ADL sensors. Essence also offers RPM remote patient monitoring options for blood pressure, temperature, weight, SP02, and others. Smart rules can be created to send out alerts if a patient does or does not do some monitored activity.

Umbrella - Care and Safety On-The-Go