Yale and Master Lock unveil latest professional products at ISC West 2025

Today at ISC West, security brands Yale and Master Lock announced their newest lines of smart locks for businesses and multifamily facilities. Part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Yale and Master Lock are expanding their professional portfolios to offer a new level of security and convenience for multifamily properties, offices, schools, healthcare facilities, small and medium businesses, and more.

“By launching these new product lines under Yale and Master Lock, we are poised to serve a greater share of the professional market,” said Dave Barry, President of Security & Connected Products at Fortune Brands. “Yale is continuing its legacy of providing flexible solutions for multifamily environments, simplifying access decisions for our partners and operators. Master Lock is delivering solutions to secure access for essential places like schools, healthcare facilities, small and medium businesses, and more.”

Yale’s new multi-family product line will serve partners and operators with innovative, flexible, and scalable access control solutions. Designed to enhance security at every entrance, the Yale Pro 2 Interconnected Lock, Yale Pro 2 Mortise Lock, and Yale Pro 2 Cylindrical Lock include key features such as:

Flexible Connectivity: With Yale's range of technology offerings, multifamily properties can choose between: Z-Wave (800 series) module offering long-range support and SmartStart Zigbee module offering app compatibility with top smart home partners Wi-Fi module offering remote access and easy app management

Single Action Egress: Meeting all code requirements, multifamily apartment doors can be unlocked in one motion, all with top ANSI/BHMA grading and 90- to 190-minute fire ratings (fire ratings vary by model).

Tamper-Proof: Each product is available as a key-free model to provide convenient, keyless access for residence doors—so they can't be picked, there are no keys to lose, and installers save money by no longer having to address tenant lockouts or rekey apartments after residents move out.

Each product is available as a key-free model to provide convenient, keyless access for residence doors—so they can’t be picked, there are no keys to lose, and installers save money by no longer having to address tenant lockouts or rekey apartments after residents move out. Award-Winning Design: Modeled after Yale’s award-winning residential product line, Yale Assure Lock 2, the new multifamily product line features seamless pairing for apartment buildings, no matter what lock style is chosen for apartment or common area doors.

Master Lock is also unveiling a new line of locks designed for commercial applications. The Master Lock Electronic and Connected Mortise Locks and the Master Lock Electronic and Connected Cylindrical Locks offer more advanced access management and tracking, providing commercial owners the confidence that their properties are protected. The introduction of these new products will expand Master Lock’s renowned brand applications to include schools, healthcare facilities, small and medium businesses, and more. Key features include:

Flexible Connectivity: With different technology offerings, installers can choose the right technology for their customers, including: Z-Wave (800 series) module offering long-range support and SmartStart Zigbee module offering app compatibility with top smart home partners Non-connected (no module) offering keypad access only

Convenient, Key-Free Access: Control access to common areas, exterior doors, residence doors, and stairwells to enhance facility security with access control at every opening.

Control access to common areas, exterior doors, residence doors, and stairwells to enhance facility security with access control at every opening. Options for Every Door: Product options are available for standard cylindrical or mortise door prep and offer top ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 and a 180-minute fire rating.

These products will be available for customers to order later this year. Attendees at ISC West can learn more about how Yale and Master Lock are creating safer multi-family housing and businesses at booth #24131, or visit shopyalehome.com/multi-family-housing and www.masterlock.com/business for more information.