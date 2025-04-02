Allegion features interoperability, mobile credentials, Zentra, and more at ISC West 2025

Allegion US, a provider of security solutions, technology, and services, will be exhibiting and demonstrating new interoperable electronic access control technologies and software at ISC West 2025 (Booth #25053), the security industry's most comprehensive and converged trade show occurring from March 31-April 4, 2025, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

"At Allegion, interoperability is key to our vision of providing seamless and secure access solutions," says Mark Casey, Vice President of National Electronic Sales at Allegion. "By fostering integration across a wide array of technologies and manufacturers, we offer users the flexibility to choose the best solutions for their specific needs. This commitment to interoperability not only simplifies and accelerates the adoption of new technologies but also empowers our customers with more choices in hardware and systems. We're thrilled to showcase how these open architecture solutions can revolutionize access control at ISC West this year."

Allegion's commitment to being the partner of choice is rooted in being able to serve customers holistically—from design and collaboration tools to hardware, software, and the technology relationships that ultimately give customers the freedom of choice. Through the Allegion Alliance Network, Allegion develops collaborative relationships with other companies to provide a broader range of products and services. In addition, participation with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and the FiRA consortium provides cutting-edge, cross-industry collaboration with a focus on solving for end-user needs. New collaborations with leading companies like SwiftConnect provide customers with accelerated adoption of NFC mobile credentials and seamless access experiences.

Allegion experts, including three SIA Women in Security Power 100 honorees, will be connecting with attendees and showcasing the company's latest products and solutions, including:

Schlage Mobile Credentials: Schlage offers a full portfolio of NFC credentials in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, including Employee Badge, Student ID, and Resident Key to provide users with high levels of convenience, enhanced security, and seamless access. Now in 2025, Schlage is the first and only security solutions provider to support mobile credentials on Wear OS by Google Smartwatches. This means Schlage mobile credentials are the only solution available for iPhone and Apple Watch as well as Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches. Allegion is proud to work collaboratively with its software alliance partners to integrate Schlage mobile credentials and access control devices into their systems, ultimately bringing an entire solution to a broader market.





Schlage's New Latch Retraction Mortise Solutions: Six L Series mortise functions featuring ultra-quiet, motor-driven latch retraction will premiere at ISC West. Quick activation for momentary or continuous operation plus the ability to sense side load aids in overcoming static pressure and warped door conditions. Compatible with access control and fire systems, functions include passage, storeroom, institutional, and electrified lever control options unique in the marketplace. These solutions can provide a more elegant and quieter solution for doors that commonly employ electric strikes. Paired with an auto operator, it is a perfect solution for accessible restrooms, hands-free, and many other types of entries.





Von Duprin Outdoor Defense: The Outdoor Defense (OUT) option for Von Duprin exit devices is designed to safeguard against moisture, temperature variations, and corrosion in exterior applications. Available for the popular 98/99 Series rim and surface vertical rod exit devices, this option is engineered to protect internal components that are critical to the exit device function. The Outdoor Defense option is also available for popular electronic components, such as switches, latch retraction, delayed/controlled egress, alarm kits, and more.





Zentra: Zentra is redefining security with a seamless solution designed to solve the everyday problems of multifamily property access. Property owners and managers can run operations efficiently on one single access system while providing their residents with a seamless security solution across the property.





New ND Series Keyed Privacy Indication Trim Options: Following the 2024 introduction of Schlage's best-in-class indication trims for mortise, cylindrical, and deadbolt locks, the Grade 1 cylindrical ND Series is now expanding the indication offering. Five new exterior indication options all feature keyed unlocking and the same large, 180-degree window visibility that sets these trims apart. This release also includes indication trim options for two popular entrance functions that can be applied on either the inside or the outside of the entry.





Overtur: Overtur is a cloud-based solution from Allegion that enables project teams to work together on the design, construction, and management of door security and openings from any location. It offers a central hub to store, update, and verify door hardware specifications and choices, with seamless integration with leading industry tools. Overtur also has features like Installation Status, Punch List, and Site Survey that make it easier to collect and organize onsite data in one place, reducing the reliance on paper and manual processes.





Schlage XE360: Building on the innovation of Schlage electronic locks, the XE360 Series is the next generation of wireless electronic lock from Schlage made to fit the needs of a wide range of common area openings. Its sleek design offers customers a solution that looks as good as it performs—at an affordable price point. The Schlage XE360 Series presents multifamily property owners and managers a unique opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, drive revenue, and enhance renter acquisition and retention.

Additionally, show attendees can stop by the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) booth #10143 to learn more about Allegion's efforts alongside PASS to improve school safety and security. Attendees can speak with on-the-floor experts to learn about how to help schools implement PASS Guidelines and avoid critical security mistakes.

Security professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including the Changing Face of School Security Podcast, the Solving for Multifamily Podcast, and a wide array of Virtual Trainings.

For more information, please visit us.allegion.com.