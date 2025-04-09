ADI | Snap One spotlights "Even Better Together” initiatives at ISC West 2025

ADI | Snap One demonstrated its expansive portfolio at ISC West 2025 from April 2 to 4 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. In Booth #12043, visitors explored an assortment of technologies and solutions across multiple product categories, including security, video surveillance, automation, power, networking, remote management, data communications, fire and life safety, smart living, and more.

"As a combined business, we're focused on expanding our portfolio, enhancing our distribution capabilities, and accelerating our product innovation to ensure we meet the diverse needs of our customers," said Marco Cardazzi, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer. "At ISC West, we're excited to showcase our broad selection of products, including both our top-tier distributed brands and our own exclusive brands. This combination allows us to offer a comprehensive range of solutions, giving customers a variety of options that empower them to succeed."

Some of the technologies on display included:

Control4 X4

ADI | Snap One is showcasing a significant milestone in customized control and automation—Control4 X4. This next generation of the Control4 experience for users will offer a refined interface that is designed to deliver enhanced personalization of security and automation settings, richer engagement, and intuitive navigation, benefiting both end-users and integrators alike. Control4 X4 delivers a way to manage a smart home ecosystem with a streamlined Home Screen, curated and customizable Routines, and Widgets for quick access to key functions—whether across the entire home or in a single room.

OvrC Pro

Attendees can explore how the integration of the OvrC Pro remote monitoring platform with Control4 CORE and CA Controllers enhances system visibility and management within a complete Control4 ecosystem. This includes Luma X20 Series surveillance cameras, WattBox 820 Series power distribution units, and Access Networks Wi-Fi components—all of which feature native OvrC integration for seamless remote monitoring and control.

Luma Surveillance

As surveillance technology continues to advance, ADI | Snap One evolves its Luma camera line to meet the growing security needs of both residential and commercial environments. The recent introduction of the new line of Luma 4K Hybrid cameras and the X20 Fisheye Camera delivers enhanced performance with versatile designs. The Hybrid 4K camera features Active Deterrence, which utilizes built-in LED lights, a microphone, and a speaker to enhance security. These added security measures are powered by the camera’s advanced AI technology, allowing it to distinguish between people and vehicles and capture crucial, defining details like vehicle color and more.

Araknis and Access Networks with OvrC Integration

ADI | Snap One will showcase how the successful integration of OvrC remote monitoring with advanced Wi-Fi networking solutions from Araknis and Access Networks enhances efficiency for systems integrators while delivering a superior connectivity experience for customers. With OvrC, integrators can remotely configure, monitor, and manage home and business networks via the cloud, streamlining deployment and ongoing support.

Outdoor Audio

Building on the legacy of Episode’s landscape speaker offering, the Surroundscape series is designed to deliver greater durability, scalability, and simpler installation for outdoor environments. Episode Radiance, which combines audio and lighting on a single wire to create beautiful ambience for outdoor projects, will be on display as well as Episode Extreme, a weatherproof indoor and outdoor speaker designed to withstand the toughest conditions.

Additional distributed product brands on display in the booth will include Resideo, Honeywell Fire, Napco, Axis Communications, Pelco, HID, Yale, ProdataKey, eero, and more.

In addition to activities on the show floor, ADI | Snap One is participating in the Mission 500 Security 5K/2K Run on Thursday, April 3, helping to raise funds for children in need across the country. To learn more, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NV/LasVegas/Security5KforChildren.

Hi-res images are available here.