ISC West 2025 Unites 29K Professionals to Drive Security Innovation and Collaboration

ISC West 2025, organized by RX and in collaboration with the Security Industry Association (SIA), attracted over 29,000 industry professionals — including more than 19,000 registered attendees and 750 exhibiting brands — to the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, April 1-4.

“ISC West truly showcased the power of innovation, connection, and collaboration within the security industry,” said ISC Event Vice President Mary Beth Shaughnessy. “From the groundbreaking technologies on display to the meaningful discussions in our education sessions and keynotes, this year’s event underscored the remarkable progress we’re achieving together as an industry. We are incredibly proud of the innovations and ideas shared here and look forward to building on this momentum for future ISC events.”

ISC West broke new ground with its robust and expanded SIA Education@ISC program, which opened one day earlier to give attendees even more opportunities to connect and learn. With the largest slate of sessions to date, the program featured packed rooms and sparked lively discussions led by industry experts. The sessions addressed emerging trends and challenges, offering attendees valuable knowledge to apply within their organizations.

“ISC West 2025 was a tremendous success. I heard very positive feedback from our members and have seen a lot of excitement about this show this year,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “The SIA Education at ISC West conference program had record-breaking attendance and featured a robust array of insightful, engaging content from our speakers and instructors. SIA saw fantastic turnout at its events and offerings during the show, and attendees benefited from the top-quality expertise shared by our speakers, at events ranging from lively tech debates to in-depth conversations on critical infrastructure and the return on security investment. We were also thrilled to see great presence and enthusiasm at the show from the security practitioner community. SIA is proud to be the premier sponsor of ISC West each year and looks forward to offering even more at the show in 2026.”

Keynote Insights and Award-Winning Innovations

The ISC West Keynote Series brought powerful insights to the Main Stage, starting with Rachel Wilson, director of cybersecurity at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, who explored the shifting cyber threat landscape. Day 2 featured Will Bernhjelm, vice president of security for Mall of America, giving a behind-the-scenes look at protecting a major retail hub. Microsoft’s worldwide education lead, Kate Maxwell, closed with an inspiring session on authenticity. The Main Stage transformed into a place of celebration on Wednesday evening, where attendees and exhibitors enjoyed a performance by Gin Blossoms at the ISC West Concert.

Another standout moment was the SIA New Products and Solutions Awards. This distinguished program highlighted the latest security advancements. Vaidio’s Vaidio 9.0 AI Vision Platform earned the Best New Product Award, while Robotic Assistance Devices received the Judges’ Choice Award for SARA – AI Security Agent for Autonomous Threat Detection and Response. Each innovation reflected the industry’s commitment to staying ahead of evolving threats and delivering smarter, more efficient solutions.

With an expanded focus on cybersecurity and enhanced educational opportunities, ISC West 2025 introduced a new RSA @ISC: IT for Security Professionals track, in partnership with RSA, alongside its core education tracks. Among the many insightful sessions was “Two Worlds Colliding: How to Prevent Cyber-Physical Attacks,” held at The Bridge. This thought-provoking panel brought together experts from the cyber and physical security sectors to examine the power of collaboration in countering modern threats. Following the discussion, attendees had the opportunity to meet Deb Radcliff, cybercrime journalist and author, and receive signed copies of her thrilling novel, “Breaking Backbones: Information Is Power.”

ISC West 2026 is scheduled to be held March 23-27 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Later this year, ISC East 2025, the leading security event in the Northeast, will be held Nov. 18-20 at the Javits Center in New York City.