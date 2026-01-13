Interface Systems Secures High-Risk Big Brand Tire Location

Big Brand Tire & Service has eliminated overnight break-ins and reduced trespassing and vandalism at an undisclosed high-risk location following the deployment of an AI-enabled perimeter security solution from Interface Systems.

Escalating after-hours security challenges

Operating more than 300 locations nationwide, Big Brand Tire & Service had faced persistent after-hours security challenges at several sites. Store perimeters were frequent targets for trespassing, illegal encampments and theft of high-value items such as tires and tools. Incidents also included repeated vandalism, including broken windows and property damage, creating safety concerns and operational disruption.

“We constantly had people in the back alley, and our managers had to regularly deal with transients on the property, some of whom became hostile. Some of our locations were facing frequent break-ins, and someone would have to come in the middle of the night to often board up a broken window,” said Johnny Wedell, Retail Commercial Operations Representative at Big Brand Tire & Service.

According to the company, even minor incidents such as a broken window could cost more than $1,000 to repair, while a single break-in resulted in damages exceeding $15,000. In addition to direct costs, the incidents diverted staff time, increased safety risks and disrupted daily operations. The company determined that reactive security measures were no longer sufficient and began seeking a proactive approach.

Interface deployed its Virtual Perimeter Guard solution at the high-risk Big Brand Tire location using the site’s existing network infrastructure, allowing the system to be implemented without interrupting daily operations. During an initial calibration phase, the system learned the environment and activity patterns at the site to improve detection accuracy.

The solution uses AI-enabled cameras to distinguish genuine threats such as people or vehicles from environmental motion. When suspicious activity is detected, visible and audible deterrents are activated, including strobe lights and pre-recorded audio warnings instructing individuals to leave the property. If activity continues, alerts escalate to Interface’s U.S.-based Interactive Security Operations Center, where trained security professionals issue live voice-down interventions and coordinate with law enforcement when necessary.

Measurable results after deployment

Following deployment, break-ins stopped entirely at the site, and monitoring reports showed a sharp decline in trespassing and loitering as repeat offenders stopped returning. The company reported that 91 percent of events were resolved through automated deterrence without human intervention, while overall security activations were reduced by 65 percent within weeks.

The improvements also reduced late-night alerts and eliminated the need for overnight responses to secure the property.

“The biggest benefit of Virtual Perimeter Guard is the peace of mind that comes from knowing we’re no longer facing overnight break-ins,” said Tim Handel, Loss Prevention and Risk Management Manager at Big Brand Tire & Service.

Based on the results of the initial deployment, the company is now evaluating a broader rollout of the solution across additional locations as part of its perimeter security strategy.