Automatic Systems Expands Customer Support Services With 2 New Hires

Andrew Saabas, left, has joined Automatic Systems as technical services manager, while Derek Whitis has been named regional sales manager for the Western U.S.

Automatic Systems has expanded its customer support capabilities with the addition of two new team members, appointing Andrew Saabas as technical services manager and Derek Whitis as regional sales manager for the Western U.S.

In his new role, Saabas is responsible for leading the company’s technical support and service technician teams with a focus on delivering customer-focused technical services. His responsibilities also include developing and implementing a certified partner training program intended to support Automatic Systems’ partner network and promote consistent service standards.

Saabas brings 20 years of experience in electronic security, including work with multiple integrators. During a seven-year period, his background included a focus on access control within the vehicle barrier and parking control market.

Whitis has been named regional sales manager for the Western U.S., where he will work alongside Skip Williams to grow relationships with security consultants, integrators, and key partners in the secure entrance market. His role also includes supporting customer engagement while contributing to regional growth efforts.

Whitis studied engineering and supply chain management at Purdue University before serving as an account executive for a large security integration company. His background includes experience designing and deploying security measures and improving operational efficiency. He also completed six years of military service in the Army National Guard.

David Enderle, North American president and general director of Automatic Systems, said the company remains committed to providing a high level of customer support and expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Saabas and Whitis to the team.

Based in Quebec, Automatic Systems is manufacturer of automated secure entrance control systems.