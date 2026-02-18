Perimeter PREVENT 2026 Slated for June 24 as SIA Invites Proposals

Attendees will participate in educational sessions and networking at Perimeter PREVENT, a one-day conference hosted by the Security Industry Association focused on perimeter security strategies for government, commercial and critical infrastructure environments.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released details for the 2026 Perimeter PREVENT event and opened a call for session proposals for the conference, scheduled for June 24 in Washington, D.C.

Perimeter PREVENT, presented by SIA’s Perimeter Security Subcommittee, is a full-day program that examines issues related to perimeter defense for physical environments. The conference agenda will include educational presentations, networking opportunities and an open forum for questions and ideas. The event aims to bring together policymakers, federal agency personnel, architects, engineers and security solution providers.

“The perimeter is constantly evolving, and layered and strategic approaches to perimeter security are more needed than ever before in today’s environment,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Perimeter PREVENT is an event designed to keep you up to date on the elements and technologies needed in a perimeter security strategy and how they can be applied to high-value environments like critical infrastructure, data centers, government and commercial facilities and public events.”

Session proposals should be informative and commercial-free and cover topics such as:

Physical hardening solutions, including physical barriers and gates

Standards, guidelines and widely adopted business practices

Policies and regulations impacting perimeter security

Stadium authority and/or professional sports organizations

Data center security

Crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) applied to perimeter security

Layered intrusion detection at the perimeter

Entrance screening and its relationship to perimeter security

Integration of multiple layers of perimeter security

Proposals are due by March 13. Registration for Perimeter PREVENT 2026 is open. The event is free for government employees.