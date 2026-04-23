AMAROK Acquires Stake in AI Security Firm Evolon in Bid to Unify Perimeter Defense

By combining electric fencing with AI-driven monitoring and virtual guarding, the partnership aims to deliver earlier threat detection and a more proactive approach to protecting commercial properties.

AMAROK has completed a strategic investment in Evolon Technology, acquiring a 45% ownership stake as part of a partnership aimed at strengthening integrated monitoring capabilities for commercial security customers.

Evolon provides AI-enabled video monitoring and virtual guarding solutions, and the partnership combines those capabilities with AMAROK’s perimeter defense systems. In an announcement, the companies said the integration is designed to help stop threats earlier, reduce losses and improve outcomes for commercial organizations facing increasingly complex risks.

AMAROK said the investment supports its focus on delivering layered security solutions nationwide. By integrating its electric fencing systems with Evolon’s AI-enabled video surveillance and virtual guarding technology, the combined offering brings together perimeter defense, real-time visibility and proactive threat detection.

The unified solution incorporates electric fencing, AI-powered camera detection, gate access and monitoring into a single customer experience, according to the announcement.

The relationship between the two firms began through operational deployment, with AMAROK implementing Evolon’s technology within its own security ecosystem. Following technical evaluation and real-world use, AMAROK expanded the relationship through the investment.

“From day one, our focus has been clear: to build the ultimate perimeter security solution in North America,” stated Mark Wesley, CEO of AMAROK. “Our investment in Evolon is a natural extension of that commitment. After experiencing the power of its AI-driven virtual guarding technology in our own operations, we recognized the critical role it will play in the future of commercial security. By combining our proven perimeter defense system with Evolon’s intelligent monitoring, we are strengthening our ability to protect customers from the outside in. Just as important, this investment allows us to continue raising the bar for the customer experience by delivering smarter, more proactive protection and greater peace of mind.”

Tom Galvin, CEO of Evolon, explained the partnership aligns with both companies’ view of the future of perimeter security.

“AMAROK shares our conviction about the future of perimeter security: intelligent, highly integrated, and built around the people who rely on it,” Galvin said. “This investment accelerates a roadmap we're deeply excited about — unifying proven perimeter defense with AI-driven monitoring into a single, seamless experience for the security teams who depend on it every day. AMAROK is exactly the partner we hoped to find.”

As part of the investment, AMAROK has appointed two executives to Evolon’s board of directors. Nathan Leaphart, AMAROK’s chief financial officer, and Hayelom Tadesse, senior vice president of strategy and continuous improvement, have joined the board.

The companies said the partnership is intended to accelerate innovation, expand market reach and advance a shared strategy focused on more integrated and intelligent perimeter security solutions for commercial customers.