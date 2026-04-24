University of Alabama Adopts Counter-Drone System to Secure Campus Airspace

Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium during a game day crowd as the University of Alabama implements new counter-drone technology to monitor and secure campus airspace.

The University of Alabama has selected D-Fend Solutions as its counter-drone technology supplier, adopting the company’s EnforceAir system to strengthen airspace security across its campus. The deployment is positioned as a model for higher education institutions seeking to protect campus operations, critical infrastructure and large public events.

The university, a Tier One R1 research institution, operates across 3.5 square miles with 330 buildings and a population of nearly 50,000 students, faculty and staff. During football season, campus activity expands significantly. Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts more than 100,000 fans, while surrounding areas including the campus Quad can draw an additional 70,000 tailgaters.

Michael Kelley, Director of Security Technologies at the University of Alabama, said the system has significantly improved visibility and response capabilities. “D-Fend and EnforceAir have been game changers for us,” Kelley said. “Our situational awareness has expanded dramatically. Not only do we know what is in the airspace around our campus, but we have the ability to mitigate if necessary.”

The university selected EnforceAir following a comprehensive evaluation process that included season-long live trials against other systems. According to the university, the system’s ability to support controlled mitigation by authorized personnel without relying on kinetic measures or jamming was a key factor in the decision, as those alternatives can create collateral damage or disrupt communications.

During one evaluation period, the system identified well over a thousand drones operating nearby, highlighting what the university described as the scale of unmanned aircraft activity in collegiate environments. From an elevated position, a single unit was able to provide long-range detection coverage across the campus and surrounding areas.

The technology has been integrated into the university’s Emergency Operations Center using a Unified Command Framework, enabling coordination with local, state and federal partners during major events.

University officials cited a range of risks posed by unauthorized drones, including potential collisions, falling debris and disruptions to research and athletic activities. The adoption of EnforceAir is intended to support both safety and operational continuity in an open campus environment that regularly hosts large gatherings.

Zohar Halachmi, CEO and Chairman of D-Fend Solutions, said higher education institutions face distinct challenges tied to public access, research activity and evolving regulations. He said the system enables “proactive, non-disruptive control” aligned with those needs.

Kelley emphasized the university’s forward-looking approach to security planning. “We are initiative-taking, not reactionary,” he said. “We have to plan for the future, and D-Fend’s technology allows us to do exactly that.”