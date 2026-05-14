SIA Announces Keynote Lineup for Perimeter PREVENT 2026

Perimeter PREVENT 2026 will bring together security leaders, government officials and technology providers to discuss evolving approaches to securing critical infrastructure and high-risk facilities.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the keynote agenda and speaker lineup for Perimeter PREVENT 2026, the organization’s annual perimeter security conference scheduled for June 24 in Washington, D.C.

The one-day symposium will feature a keynote fireside chat with retired Gen. William J. Walker, vice president and corporate security director for enterprise accounts at Allied Universal. Walker will be interviewed by Rachelle Loyear, vice president of integrated security solutions at Allied Universal.

Walker brings more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, military and security leadership roles. Prior to joining Allied Universal, he served as the 38th Sergeant at Arms for the U.S. House of Representatives and as commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard.

According to SIA, the conference program will focus on technologies and strategies used to secure the perimeters of government facilities, public spaces, corrections environments, data centers and other critical infrastructure sites. Topics will include perimeter lighting, LiDAR, fencing, protective design and related physical security technologies.

Additional featured speakers include:

Xander Alexander , technical evangelist, Motorola Solutions

, technical evangelist, Motorola Solutions Matthew Beausoleil , perimeter security lighting specialist, CAST Perimeter

, perimeter security lighting specialist, CAST Perimeter Gerald Becker , vice president, market development and alliances, Quanergy Solutions

, vice president, market development and alliances, Quanergy Solutions Christa Decker , co-chair, SIA Perimeter Security Subcommittee; vice president, Protective Design Group, Whitman, Requardt & Associates

, co-chair, SIA Perimeter Security Subcommittee; vice president, Protective Design Group, Whitman, Requardt & Associates Melissa Dominguez , founder, Dominguez Urban Strategies

, founder, Dominguez Urban Strategies Amy Dunton , co-chair, SIA Perimeter Security Subcommittee; vice president, Sulton Security

, co-chair, SIA Perimeter Security Subcommittee; vice president, Sulton Security Bill Eckard , senior director, public safety, corrections and federal physical security—Americas, Octave

, senior director, public safety, corrections and federal physical security—Americas, Octave David Fortune , director, data center practice, Plugout

, director, data center practice, Plugout Joelle Hushen , founder and president, National Institute of Crime Prevention; co-founder, U.S. CPTED Association

, founder and president, National Institute of Crime Prevention; co-founder, U.S. CPTED Association Cathy McHugh , marketing and sales associate, CIAS Security

, marketing and sales associate, CIAS Security Rob Millar , regional manager, FLIR Systems

, regional manager, FLIR Systems Sunil Mudholkar , vice president of product, physical security, Octave

, vice president of product, physical security, Octave Nicole Palumbo , chief operating officer, Magos Americas

, chief operating officer, Magos Americas Gregg Pingitore , detective, threat reduction and infrastructure protection, Counterterrorism Division, New York City Police Department

, detective, threat reduction and infrastructure protection, Counterterrorism Division, New York City Police Department Andriy Tsinyk , business development manager, Gallagher Security

, business development manager, Gallagher Security Herb Ubbens , president, Paratus Consultant Group

, president, Paratus Consultant Group Aryn Vastola, vice president, sales and marketing, Betafence Group

Highlighted session topics include:

How the convergence of thermal imaging, LiDAR, artificial intelligence-driven video analytics and digital twin visualization is redefining what it means to secure the edge

How crime prevention through environmental design applies to perimeter security in the public safety sphere

How to secure the perimeter of at-risk sites with multiple technologies working together on every layer

How data center perimeters create — and navigate — a natural collision point between construction-phase security and a permanent perimeter infrastructure

How to expand and grow your perimeter security practice

How perimeter security is being automated through connecting technology for situational awareness, prevention and response

The event will conclude with a happy hour networking reception where attendees can connect with other industry leaders.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said in the announcement that the event is designed to help attendees stay current on evolving perimeter threats and the technologies being deployed to address them.

“As the perimeter evolves, so do both the technologies being integrated into perimeter security solutions and the potential threats,” Erickson said. “This year’s conference offers a unique opportunity for government and industry leaders to connect, share information and drive forward strategies on the most critical perimeter security topics.”

Perimeter PREVENT 2026 is free for government workers, including public safety, military/defense, education and legislative staff and other government employees. The event will take place at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C., and bring together policymakers, government security personnel, architects, engineers, systems integrators and solution providers for educational sessions and networking focused on perimeter defense strategies.