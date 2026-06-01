Motorola Solutions to Acquire Counter-Drone Technology Provider D-Fend Solutions for $1.5 Billion

Motorola Solutions has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire D-Fend Solutions, a provider of counter-drone technology, for $1.5 billion.

The acquisition adds D-Fend's counter-drone capabilities to Motorola Solutions' portfolio as concerns over unauthorized drone activity continue to grow worldwide. According to Motorola Solutions, D-Fend's technology is used by government, public safety and enterprise organizations and has been deployed thousands of times across more than 30 countries. The company has also achieved annual revenue growth of more than 50% during the past three years and expects full-year 2026 revenue of $185 million.

Motorola Solutions said securing airspace from unauthorized drones is becoming an increasingly important global priority, supported by changes in the regulatory environment. The company pointed to the Safer Skies Act, enacted as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which authorizes trained and certified state and local law enforcement agencies to detect and track drones that pose public safety risks and, where permitted, safely mitigate those threats.

The company noted that consumer and commercial drones are increasingly being used for malicious activities. D-Fend's technology is designed to support authorized drone operations while isolating and safely removing rogue drones from protected airspace. Motorola Solutions said this approach helps prevent collateral damage and avoid costly area-wide shutdowns.

"Rogue drones have transformed our skies into a landscape of unpredictable risk, where simple detection is no longer enough," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. "With D-Fend, drone threats are not just identified — their communications are overridden and redirected, safely bringing them to the ground, keeping people and communities safe."

D-Fend Chairman and CEO Zohar Halachmi said the acquisition will help advance the company's mission.

"Joining Motorola Solutions allows us to accelerate our mission of securing the skies," Halachmi said. "By leveraging Motorola Solutions' deep expertise and long-term customer relationships across public safety, federal and enterprise, we can deliver even greater impact to the communities and organizations we serve."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.