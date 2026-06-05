Rohde & Schwarz Introduces Dual Leadership Structure in Technology Systems Division

Rohde & Schwarz is implementing new leadership for its Technology Systems Division, naming Hansjörg Herrbold and Andreas Hägele as Executive Vice Presidents effective July 1, 2026.

Herrbold and Hägele will succeed Dr. Luis Alejandro Orellano, who will leave the company on June 30 at his own request. The company said the move to a dual leadership structure is intended as a logical next step to further align the division with customers and markets.

Under the new structure, Herrbold and Hägele will divide responsibility across the Technology Systems Division while both remain or join the company’s Corporate Management.

Herrbold brings more than 20 years of experience in defense within Rohde & Schwarz, with deep familiarity with customer requirements and long-term program development. He previously led the naval communications segment through a sustained growth phase and most recently headed the Information and Business Technology Division while serving as a member of Corporate Management in that role.

Hägele brings experience in critical infrastructure and physical security. During his five years at Rohde & Schwarz, he established the Microwave Imaging business unit and led the R&S QPS security scanner to broad adoption. More than 2,000 scanners are currently used at airports worldwide for passenger screening. Prior to joining the company, he served as managing director at a digital security company where he oversaw several hundred million euros in revenue.

Both incoming Executive Vice Presidents will continue in or assume roles within Corporate Management as they take on leadership of the Technology Systems Division.