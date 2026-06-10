Evolv eXpedite Receives DHS SAFETY Act Designation Alongside Evolv Express

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a security technology company focused on AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, announced that its AI-powered bag screening system Evolv eXpedite has been awarded SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The SAFETY Act is intended to encourage the deployment of technologies designed to help detect, deter or mitigate acts of terrorism and may provide certain liability protections under federal law, subject to the scope and conditions of the designation.

With this designation, together with the company’s previously designated Evolv Express system, both of Evolv’s core weapons detection products are now recognized as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technologies under the SAFETY Act.

“Achieving SAFETY Act Designation for both Evolv Express and Evolv eXpedite is an important milestone,” said John Kedzierski, President and CEO of Evolv Technology. “We remain focused on advancing solutions designed to support layered security approaches that balance strong detection with operational efficiency.”

Launched in 2024, Evolv eXpedite was developed to help security teams manage high volumes of cluttered bags without reducing flow or detection confidence. The system can be paired with Evolv Express walk-through screening and autonomously screens bags without requiring a trained operator to interpret X-ray images.

The company noted that school districts such as Spartanburg School District Five and Salem Keizer Public Schools are achieving high clear rates and smooth entry flow when using eXpedite alongside Evolv Express. The system is also deployed in professional sports venues, hospitals, state capitals and other locations and has screened more than 20 million bags to date.

Evolv stated that the designation represents a significant milestone for the company and its customers, reinforcing its focus on supporting advanced security operations without slowing down entry processes.