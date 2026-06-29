Observation Without Limits Expands Engineering Team With 2 New Hires

Nic Price, firmware engineer, and Zachary Clark, mechanical engineering lead, have joined Observation Without Limits (O.W.L.) to support development of the company's radar systems.

Observation Without Limits (O.W.L.) has expanded its engineering team with the addition of firmware engineer Nic Price and mechanical engineering lead Zachary Clark, both of whom are based at the company’s headquarters in Huntsville, Ala.

The hires are intended to support continued development of its 2D and 3D radar technologies for ground and low-altitude airspace surveillance applications.

“As O.W.L. continues to stay ahead of the technological curve by developing market leading solutions across many sectors, our team needs to grow in order to meet customer and multi-industry demands,” said Adam Robinett, O.W.L. CEO. “Nic and Zachary are welcome additions as they bring significant credentials to O.W.L. and our radar-based systems.”

Before joining O.W.L., Price spent more than 20 years in the defense industry, where much of his work focused on analyzing and developing radar systems. In his new role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining the firmware that controls the company’s radar hardware.

“I chose to join O.W.L. because I wanted to contribute to a product line that is making a meaningful impact,” Price said. “I’m especially glad to be part of a talented team that makes coming to work each day both engaging and rewarding.”

Clark brings experience designing and building systems intended to operate in harsh environments, including radar and weapon systems deployed domestically and overseas. At O.W.L., he will design systems, verify design and simulation, and support manufacturing through the design of tooling.

“I love working with a group of people who are just as passionate about our success as I am,” Clark said. “Every person at O.W.L. is an expert in their own field, and by collaborating we are capable of creating a wonderful product for our customers.”