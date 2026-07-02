FMOL Health Adds Specially Trained Security Dogs to Healthcare Campuses

FMOL Health has added a new K-9 security team as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen safety and security across its healthcare facilities. The initiative, supported by funding from the FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, officially began June 29 at FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

Two Czechoslovakian shepherds joined the health system in June before completing three weeks of training alongside their handlers. According to Eric Sean Clay, FMOL Health vice president and chief security officer, the dogs were selected for their drive, performance and friendly temperament and received specialized training to operate in a healthcare environment.

"We're always striving to make our campus and facilities as safe, secure and welcoming as possible for our team members, patients and community. Our K-9 team is the latest part of that effort," Clay said.

Named Pax and Lux to represent the peace and light they bring to the FMOL Health community, the dogs are trained to detect firearms, solvents, bullets and explosives. They are also prepared to help deter threats, de-escalate violent or challenging situations and provide security during large community events.

Clay said it is common for K-9 teams to walk hospital halls and provide comfort to staff and patients after difficult days. Team members and patients may interact with the dogs while they are on duty after first notifying the handler.

The K-9s will work six to seven hours each day, five days a week and live at home with their handlers, K-9 officers Josh Hilliard and Richard Borneman. Veterinary care will be provided by the LSU Veterinary Center through the LSU Championship Health Partnership.

Foundation funding also supported construction of dedicated kennels and the purchase of two Ford Explorers customized for K-9 transport with temperature control, refrigerators and other specialized features.

To introduce the new team to employees, patients and visitors, FMOL Health plans to distribute a limited run of trading cards, particularly at the Children's Hospital where younger patients may take a special interest in the dogs.

"The K-9 team is the latest element of a systemwide safety and security plan that covers 10 acute care hospitals and associated clinics across our four markets," Clay said. "We are constantly striving for excellence in all we do."

FMOL Health said its K-9 team will be available for a media demonstration on July 13.