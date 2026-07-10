Automatic Systems Names Jeff Kernohan Business Development Manager for North America

Jeff Kernohan will support Automatic Systems' North American customers and report to U.S. Sales Director Chris McClelland.

Automatic Systems announced that Kernohan has joined the company as business development manager for North America.

Kernohan brings more than 27 years of experience in physical security, enterprise risk management, critical infrastructure protection and security consulting.

Before joining Automatic Systems, Kernohan held leadership positions with consulting firms Kroll and Guidepost Solutions. In those roles, he advised clients on security challenges, enterprise security risk management (ESRM) programs, physical security assessments, security technology strategies and operational resilience initiatives.

Throughout his career, Kernohan has worked with organizations in sectors including data centers, corporate campuses, healthcare, higher education, government, transportation, sports and entertainment venues as well as other critical infrastructure environments.

“Automatic Systems is proud to welcome Jeff to our team,” said David Enderle, North American president and general director of Automatic Systems. “His experience spans program development, security design, executive advisory services and the implementation of security solutions that align organizational objectives with effective risk mitigation strategies. Jeff will report to Chris McClelland, U.S. sales director, and looks forward to supporting our customers with the exceptional level of service synonymous with Automatic Systems.”

The company said its North American team continues to grow following the launch of its AS1 vehicle gate and the evolution of its SlimLane speed gate turnstile, the SlimLane EVO.