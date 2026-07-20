Athena Security Partners With MLK Community Healthcare to Deploy AI Weapons Detection System

Athena Security announced it is working with MLK Community Healthcare, a nonprofit healthcare system in South Los Angeles, to enhance security measures at its hospital through the deployment of the company's AI-powered Apollo 500 Weapons Detection System.

MLK Community Healthcare is using the Apollo 500, an AI-driven walk-through concealed weapons detection system designed for high-traffic entrances, including hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Athena Security said the platform is intended to help improve security while minimizing disruptions to daily hospital operations.

The deployment comes ahead of California's AB 2975 law, which requires hospitals and certain other healthcare facilities to install automated weapons detection systems at key entrances.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe going to work every day. Likewise, patients and their loved ones should feel at ease when seeking care at their local healthcare facility," said Lisa Falzone, co-founder and president of Athena Security. "By leveraging our expertise in the security space and utilizing emerging technology like AI, we've created a weapons detection system platform that is potentially saving lives while creating less disruption in the day-to-day activities at healthcare facilities."

According to MLK Community Healthcare, the organization evaluated multiple weapons detection systems before selecting Athena's platform.

"When it came time to comply with California's AB 2975 workplace violence prevention requirements and implement a weapons detection solution, we conducted an extensive evaluation of the available systems. Athena's Apollo 500 Healthcare Weapons Detection System stood out as the best overall value, combining effective weapons detection with the operational capabilities and healthcare-focused workflows our hospital needed," said Trenton Jackson, director of public safety and support services at MLK Community Healthcare. "Throughout the installation and testing process, Athena has been a responsive collaborator. They've worked with us every step of the way to ensure that the weapons detection platform technology works as it should and integrates smoothly into our hospital operations."

Athena Security also highlighted results from a recent case study involving an Illinois-based healthcare system. According to the company, its Apollo 500 Weapons Detection System detected more than 200 weapons across the healthcare system's hospitals during 2025.