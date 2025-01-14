Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR solution closes critical gaps in data center security

Quanergy Solutions, Inc., a provider of 3D LiDAR solutions, is driving awareness of its advanced 3D LiDAR system, created to address critical vulnerabilities in data center security. With the rise of hyperscale, colocation, and edge facilities, data centers face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring uninterrupted operations.

"The future of data center security lies in proactive, intelligent solutions," says Adam Andres, Global VP of Sales at Quanergy. "Our 3D LiDAR technology offers the advanced capabilities to detect and deter threats, ensuring the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure."

Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR eliminates blind spots, reduces false alarms by over 90%, and delivers 360° real-time tracking, all while seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure. Designed to monitor up to 1,000 moving objects simultaneously, the system provides accuracy and adaptability even in challenging environments.

Blind spots, tailgating, and false alarms are among the top vulnerabilities in traditional security systems. Quanergy’s technology tackles these issues head-on with features such as real-time tracking, comprehensive 360° coverage, and centimeter-level accuracy even in rain, fog, or total darkness. The solution also respects privacy by tracking objects without capturing personally identifiable information (PII).

Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR technology has been deployed at over 100 critical infrastructure sites worldwide, delivering accuracy and reliability in complex environments. The system demonstrated a 100% detection rate for simulated security breaches at a major global cloud provider, significantly reducing false alarms by 90%.

For more information on how Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR is transforming data center security, download the whitepaper, “Quanergy LiDAR Solution Overview.” Visit the website to learn more.