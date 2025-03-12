Netsocs and Quanergy partner to introduce a flexible 3D LiDAR and AI management solution

Quanergy Solutions, Inc. today announces a technology partnership with Netsocs, an integration and automation software solution provider specializing in electronic security. The partnership combines data from Quanergy 3D LiDAR sensors with Netsocs’ management platform to deliver operational intelligence and security for large-scale enterprises with a high level of cost-efficiency.

Netsoc's flexible architecture can be deployed in the cloud under a SaaS model, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment, enabling customized deployment tailored to the specific needs of each project. The SaaS model transforms the investment into an operational expense (OPEX) instead of a capital expenditure (CAPEX), allowing easy access to cutting-edge technology without high upfront costs.

“Our collaboration with Netsocs underscores Quanergy’s commitment to innovation and market expansion,” said Gerald Becker, Vice President of Market Development and Alliances at Quanergy. “This integrated solution delivers the real-time analytics essential for proactive security and efficient business management, setting a new industry benchmark.”

Traditional security and management systems often operate in silos, causing delays and inefficiencies. By merging advanced 3D LiDAR event detection, object analysis, and tracking with intelligent analytics, the integrated solution provides actionable insights for faster decision-making, proactive threat detection, and improved operational efficiency—all on a scalable, customizable single pane of glass platform.

“The integration of Quanergy 3D LiDAR sensors to capture high-resolution 3D data with QORTEX perception monitoring software delivers actionable insights that enhance decision-making and streamline operations,” said Netsocs partner, Carlos Jimenez. “This partnership makes the implementation of 3D LiDAR more accessible and efficient, maximizing return on investment from day one.”

Applications for this innovative solution include:

Enhanced Perimeter Security: Real-time intrusion detection and tracking

Real-time intrusion detection and tracking Intelligent Traffic Management: Optimized flow and reduced congestion

Optimized flow and reduced congestion Automated Asset Monitoring: Improved tracking and reduced asset loss

Improved tracking and reduced asset loss Advanced Crowd Management: Safe and compliant crowd analytics

Key differentiators:

Comprehensive Integration: A holistic view of operations and security beyond LiDAR applications

A holistic view of operations and security beyond LiDAR applications Real-Time Data Utilization: Immediate insights that reduce response times and boost agility

Immediate insights that reduce response times and boost agility Customization and Scalability: A platform designed to evolve with diverse business needs

For more information about this collaboration, please visit Quanergy’s website or contact your local sales representative.