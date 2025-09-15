Ouster and Constellis Partner to Deliver Lidar-Enabled AI Security Platform

Ouster has entered a strategic partnership with Constellis to integrate its lidar sensors and software into the company’s LEXSO operational intelligence platform.

The collaboration combines Ouster’s Gemini system and digital lidar with Constellis’ AI-driven sensor fusion technology, aiming to improve situational awareness and threat detection for security operations.

LEXSO aggregates data from multiple sources—lidar, radar, thermal imaging, acoustic detection, and video analytics—into a single operating picture. Ouster’s role is to provide the core 3D perception layer, with Gemini processing lidar data for real-time analytics, classification, and automated response.

"Ouster’s software-defined approach to lidar is the perfect complement to LEXSO’s open architecture," said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis. "Together, we’re turning disparate signals into actionable intelligence that moves from the field to the decision-maker in real time."

Constellis markets LEXSO as a tool for both public and private environments where early detection and rapid alerts are critical. The system is built to reduce false alarms, support autonomous threat assessment, and integrate with existing infrastructure to streamline intelligence delivery from field operators to decision-makers.

"Our deployment with LEXSO underscores how lidar-powered AI can transform situational awareness and decision-making for the most demanding security environments," stated Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.