Boon Edam displays innovative entry solutions at ISC East

Boon Edam Inc. is showcasing its advanced entry solutions at ISC East in booth 426. Attendees can explore Boon Edam’s comprehensive offering of security entrances using an interactive display that allows users to walk through various applications and configurations that incorporate seamless integration with various biometric devices and sensors.

"ISC East provides the perfect platform for Boon Edam to present our market-leading entry solutions that enhance security and operational efficiency for organizations across the globe," said Patrick Nora, President and Managing Director of Boon Edam Inc. "We’re excited to highlight the products that define our reputation as the trusted choice in security entrances."

Boon Edam is excited to showcase its comprehensive range of secured entry solutions at the show. Stop by their booth to see an interactive, animated display of these leading solutions:

Speedlane Compact : Boon Edam’s Speedlane Compact Optical Turnstile offers secure, contactless access. This turnstile enhances security, reduces the personnel burden, and provides convenience for managing physical locations.

: Boon Edam’s Speedlane Compact Optical Turnstile offers secure, contactless access. This turnstile enhances security, reduces the personnel burden, and provides convenience for managing physical locations. Lifeline Speedlane Swing Optical Turnstile : Fast, secure throughput with a sleek design and advanced sensors to prevent unauthorized entry, perfect for high-traffic areas.

: Fast, secure throughput with a sleek design and advanced sensors to prevent unauthorized entry, perfect for high-traffic areas. Turnlock 150 Full Height Turnstile : Built for high-security environments, this durable turnstile uses AI technology to prevent piggybacking and ensure only authorized individuals gain access.

: Built for high-security environments, this durable turnstile uses AI technology to prevent piggybacking and ensure only authorized individuals gain access. Circlelock Solo : A high-security mantrap portal designed to prevent unauthorized access and tailgating while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

: A high-security mantrap portal designed to prevent unauthorized access and tailgating while ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. Tourlock 180 Revolving Door: Designed for secure entry in high-traffic areas, this revolving door ensures seamless and secure single-person access, effectively preventing tailgating.

Discover Boon Edam’s interactive showcase of secured entry solutions at ISC East Booth #426.