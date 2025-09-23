Gunnebo Entrance Control Showcases Futureproof People Flow at ISE 2025

At Stand B20, the company will feature the Rotasec HS180 full-height turnstile for perimeter security, the FLs Max security lane built for high-throughput environments, and two compact models (the AFL Compact and AFL Ultra Compact) aimed at receptions and lobbies where space is limited but security standards remain high.

Visitors will have the chance to speak directly with the Gunnebo team about technical details and how solutions can be tailored to meet specific project needs.

"We're excited to showcase our latest entrance control solutions in action and exchange insights with peers and partners," said Regional Director UK of Gunnebo Entrance Control Jamie Keyte. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to Stand B20 and continuing the conversation about how we can build safer, smarter, and more efficient environments together."

Gunnebo Entrance Control will exhibit at the International Security Expo, taking place from September 30 to October 1 at Olympia, London.