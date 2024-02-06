Southwest Microwave retiring Analog Microwave Transceiver models

Southwest Microwave will be retiring Analog Microwave Transceiver models on July 31, 2025. Users of these sensors are encouraged to plan in advance of these dates to ensure adequate inventory of spare parts and to consider options for upgrade to our Advanced Digital Microwave Transceivers.
Spare and replacement parts will be available for purchase through July 31, 2025. Repair services will continue through 2030. Technical support will be available throughout the life of your system.
We have introduced several K-Band Digital Microwave Transceivers, INTREPID Model 390 and INTREPID Model 395, as new-generation alternatives to the analog sensors they replace. These solutions couple Southwest Microwave’s industry-leading volumetric RF detection performance capabilities with proprietary digital signal processing to optimize discrimination between intrusion attempts and harmless environmental disturbances, mitigating the risk of site compromise while preventing nuisance alarms.
Performance benefits of our Advanced Digital Microwave Transceivers include:
- User-friendly, secure embedded browser-based Installation Service Tool to simplify local or remote setup, testing and control of sensor parameters from an authorized PC or mobile device.
- Advanced digital signal processing for high probability of detection (PD) and low nuisance alarm rates (NAR).
- Range Cut-off circuit to prevent alarms caused by moving objects beyond a preselected range.
- Zero-Range Suppression circuit to reduce the effects of harmless close-range disturbances.
- Anti-spoofing alarm that detects large objects blocking portions of the detection field.
- Integrated EMI/RFI shielding to protect sensor electronics against electromagnetic or RF interference.
- A built-in Multiplex System allowing up to eight Advanced Digital Microwave Transceiver devices to operate together without mutual interference.
- 10.5-60VDC Input Power or POE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1).
- Alarm monitoring via Form C relays, INTREPID POE-S Controller or 3rd party HLI.
The upgrade path from analog to digital transceivers is simple, in most cases calling for replacement of original sensor hardware with its digital equivalent (see chart below). These digital devices have the same fit, form, and function as the analog sensors they replace.
Path to Upgrade: Analog to Digital Microwave Transceivers
|
Retiring Analog Sensor
|
Digital Microwave Transceiver Replacement*
|
Model 380
|
Model 390Advanced Digital Microwave Transceiver
|
Model 380-33435 (Hi-Rel)
|
Model 390-33471Advanced Digital Microwave Transceiver
|
Model 385
|
Model 395Advanced Digital Microwave Transceiver
|
Model 385-33301 (Hi-Rel)
|
Model 395-33472Advanced Digital Microwave Transceiver
*Please contact Southwest Microwave to discuss Path to Upgrade for specialty analog sensors (380-33XXX and 385-33XXX) not listed above.
End-of-Life Timeline
|
Hardware, Spare and Replacement Parts
|
July 31, 2025contingent on component availability
|
Repair Service
|
July 31, 2030contingent on component availability
|
Technical Support
|
Life of the system