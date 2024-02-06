Southwest Microwave retiring Analog Microwave Transceiver models

Southwest Microwave will be retiring Analog Microwave Transceiver models on July 31, 2025. Users of these sensors are encouraged to plan in advance of these dates to ensure adequate inventory of spare parts and to consider options for upgrade to our Advanced Digital Microwave Transceivers.

Spare and replacement parts will be available for purchase through July 31, 2025. Repair services will continue through 2030. Technical support will be available throughout the life of your system.

We have introduced several K-Band Digital Microwave Transceivers, INTREPID Model 390 and INTREPID Model 395, as new-generation alternatives to the analog sensors they replace. These solutions couple Southwest Microwave’s industry-leading volumetric RF detection performance capabilities with proprietary digital signal processing to optimize discrimination between intrusion attempts and harmless environmental disturbances, mitigating the risk of site compromise while preventing nuisance alarms.

Performance benefits of our Advanced Digital Microwave Transceivers include: