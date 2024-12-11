Four big changes will drastically transform physical security tech in 2025

Deep Sentinel has released their list of predictions for the most impactful security tech trends of 2025 to help businesses and consumers stay ahead of evolving threats.

"2025 will bring four major changes that will upend the industry and ignite a paradigm shift for security for homes and businesses alike," said David Selinger, founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel and an AI pioneer with over 20 years of AI experience. "I founded Deep Sentinel on the belief that tech and service enhancements will redefine how we safeguard our homes and businesses—and even with the progress we've made, we're only scratching the surface. 2025 is here to change that."

More Police Departments Will Enact No-response Policies for Home Alarm Systems

An estimated 95% of triggered home alarms are false alarms. Responding to them places a significant burden on police resources. Several police departments across the country have adopted policies that prioritize verified emergencies over unverified alarms. Seattle recently became the latest major metropolitan city to implement such a policy.

This will become the norm moving forward and will prompt consumers and businesses to switch to security providers that offer enhanced verification capabilities.

Alarm Associations Will Fight the No-response Regulations

The efforts to fight against the new policies are unlikely to succeed. The need for stronger security and fewer false alarms outweighs opposition from the industry.

While some may view no-response policies as setbacks, the limitations create room for growth and innovation within the sector. Companies that adapt to the evolving standards by incorporating verification technologies and improving alarm accuracy will thrive in this new landscape.

AI Will Flood the Security Market, but Only a Few Solutions Will Stick

The sector will see many different AI experiments in 2025, but only a few will be impactful.

As the security industry explores AI, not all solutions will prove viable. Those that do will make security more powerful, precise, and cost-effective. The successful adaptation of AI innovation will depend on companies' ability to address real-world security challenges effectively.

Remote Video Monitoring Will Become a Non-Negotiable Security Tool for Businesses

2025 will not just be about better security; it'll be about smarter, proactive protection. Remote video monitoring (RVM) will be at the center of this shift.

This approach overcomes limitations associated with on-site security guards and traditional surveillance systems. RVM alone won't solve many of the problems with human monitoring. By integrating AI into RVM, providers will minimize human error, reduce costs, and redefine industry standards.