SIA announces details for 2025 Perimeter PREVENT, opens call for proposals

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced details for Perimeter PREVENT 2025. This year’s event, which examines the critical issues related to perimeter defense for physical environments, including government and commercial facilities, critical infrastructure, events, and more, will be held June 17-18 in Washington, D.C.

Perimeter PREVENT—presented by SIA’s Perimeter Security Subcommittee—gathers policymakers, federal agency personnel, architects, engineers, and security solution providers for an evening reception on June 17, followed by a full-day conference program on June 18 that offers educational presentations, networking opportunities, and an open forum to share questions and ideas. Attendees will:

Get an overview of protective design strategies, with a focus on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines and collaboration.

Explore security challenges and innovations in protecting urban retail spaces from theft, vandalism, and other threats.

Examine critical infrastructure security measures for data centers, including physical and cybersecurity protection integration.

Learn strategies for mitigating security risks during periods of civil unrest, including proactive design and response planning.

Access interactive tabletop networking sessions where participants can strategize, discuss, and ideate on relevant security topics.

“Perimeter PREVENT 2025 is an important opportunity to bring the perimeter security community together to discuss and hear valuable insights as we examine critical issues related to perimeter defense for physical environments, including government and commercial facilities, critical infrastructure, events, and more,” said Amy Dunton, MBA, co-chair of the SIA Perimeter Security Subcommittee and business development specialist at Ameristar Perimeter Security. “As we continue to see increased perimeter attacks, it is important to include the increasing integration of technology, designs, and requirements into the conversation. We aim to initiate collaboration within the various perimeter protection systems to streamline best practices, standards, and communication through rapidly changing environments.”

SIA is seeking engaging content for this year’s Perimeter PREVENT and has opened the call for speakers for the 2025 conference. Session proposals should be informative and commercial-free and explore key topics in perimeter security, such as physical hardening; standards, guidelines, and widely adopted best practices; crime prevention through environmental design applied to perimeter security; layering intrusion detection at the perimeter; entrance screening in relationship to perimeter security, and the integration of multiple layers of perimeter security. Proposals are due Friday, March 28; learn more and submit a proposal here.

Registration for Perimeter PREVENT 2025 is free for government employees, and industry registration starts at $169 for SIA members; learn more and save your seat here.