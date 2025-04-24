Evolv Technology appoints Chris Kutsor as Chief Financial Officer

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., today announced the appointment of Mr. Chris Kutsor as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment will be effective one business day following the filing of the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our leadership team at this pivotal stage of our growth," said John Kedzierski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. "He is a highly accomplished public company chief financial officer and a proven leader in driving financial strategy and operational excellence for high-growth technology companies, making him the ideal leader to help scale our business and enhance value for our customers and shareholders."

"I'm excited to join Evolv Technology at such a transformative time for both the company and the security industry," said Kutsor. "Evolv’s innovative approach to weapons detection and its commitment to creating safer spaces align perfectly with my passion for advancing mission-driven technology solutions. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team—along with our customers, partners, and shareholders—to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive sustainable growth and profitability."

Kutsor, 51, brings strong financial and executive leadership across the technology sector to Evolv’s executive team. He joins Evolv after leading the sale of publicly listed Kin + Carta Plc (London Stock Exchange: KCT), a software engineering digital consultancy with 1,800 employees in seven countries, to a private equity (PE) firm in 2024. Kutsor served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of Kin + Carta. He subsequently helped lead the merger and integration of Kin + Carta with another portfolio company of the PE acquiror.