PureTech Systems to Demo Autonomous Command & Control System at Leidos Innovation Symposium

PureTech Systems Inc. will participate in the prestigious Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium on August 7th, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

As one of 17 companies selected for the Emerging Technology cohort, PureTech will showcase its advanced PureActiv AlertView C2 System, designed to enhance federal sector security and critical infrastructure protection through autonomous capabilities.

The 8th Annual Supplier Symposium brings together Leidos technology and business leaders with top suppliers to discuss the latest industry advancements, trends, and innovations. The event features keynote speakers from Leidos’ leadership team, breakout sessions on specialized topics, and a dynamic exhibit hall with trade show-style demonstrations.

PureTech Systems will highlight its PureActiv C2 System, an autonomous surveillance solution that addresses critical security threats to safeguard lives, facilities, and high-value assets. PureActiv provides security professionals with accurate, reliable, and real-time alarms and video of suspicious activity in outdoor and remote environments, all while minimizing and, in many cases, eliminating nuisance alarms.

The system integrates advanced AI deep learning object detection, classification, and tracking, providing an unmatched level of security for federal infrastructure.

Key features of the PureActiv C2 System include:

Autonomous Detection and Response: By leveraging AI-powered object detection, classification, and real-time tracking, the system autonomously detects security threats and initiates proactive responses.

Minimized Nuisance Alarms: The system significantly reduces false alerts, saving valuable time and resources for security personnel while ensuring critical threats are swiftly addressed.

Real-Time Tracking and Situational Awareness: Through its innovative geographic map presentation, PureActiv provides enhanced situational awareness, allowing security teams to monitor the location of intruders and track them with automated PTZ camera steering.

Integration for Detection and Deterrence: The system integrates with third-party cameras, radar, and other intrusion detection sensors, as well as deterrent technologies such as loud hailers and strobe lights.

Preserve Existing Investments: The system enhances and integrates with existing federal security infrastructure, allowing agencies to maximize their previous investments without costly rip-and-replace operations.

“PureTech Systems is committed to delivering innovative, autonomous security solutions that help federal agencies and organizations protect critical infrastructure with enhanced efficiency,” said Larry Bowe, Chairman and CEO, PureTech Systems. “At the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium, PureTech is excited to showcase its PureActiv System and contribute to the future of autonomous security solutions.”

For more information or to schedule a meeting with PureTech Systems during the event, please contact: [email protected].