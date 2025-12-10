Senstar Technologies to Acquire 3D LiDAR Provider Blickfeld GmbH

Senstar Technologies Corp. has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blickfeld GmbH for approximately $11.6 million in cash with an additional $1.2 million tied to performance-based earnouts.

Based in Germany, Blickfeld produces 3D LiDAR sensors with integrated software for security, volume monitoring, industrial and traffic applications. Senstar stated the acquisition brings numerous semiconductor and technology patents along with hardware and software solutions that will complement its perimeter security and detection portfolio. The company added that Blickfeld's LiDAR monitoring technology aligns with Senstar's AI-powered MultiSensor to support a broader global customer base.

Blickfeld's QbProtect 3D security LiDAR sensor is expected to gain traction through the combined global sales forces. Senstar said the segment is growing at over 20% annually and the existing partnership between the companies will help advance vertical integration efforts, improve cost controls and shorten innovation cycles. The combined offerings will also extend Senstar's reach into applications such as volume and traffic monitoring and the protection of critical points within transport facilities, museums and cultural institutions.

In the announcement, Senstar CEO Fabien Haubert said the integration of Blickfeld's semiconductor-based LiDAR technology expands the company's addressable market and enhances situational awareness capabilities across transportation and industrial verticals. Blickfeld CEO and Co-founder Mathias Müller added that the acquisition builds on several years of partnership and will support the development of new application areas while strengthening security concepts for customers.

The companies will continue operating largely independently, with Müller remaining in his leadership role. Blickfeld and its subsidiary, Blickfeld North America, will retain their current names as Senstar subsidiaries.

Senstar will fund the acquisition using cash from its $21.7 million balance of cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of September 30, according to the announcement.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026 pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.