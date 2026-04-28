Teledyne FLIR OEM Launches Prism C-UAS Software for Drone Detection, Tracking

Teledyne FLIR OEM has introduced Prism C-UAS, a software stack designed for counter-unmanned aircraft system detection and tracking.

According to the company, the software combines thermal infrared image signal processing with artificial intelligence-based perception to extend detection and tracking range for small drones. The system is designed to detect small drone targets with fewer than four pixels on target.

“Software has become a defining performance differentiator in today’s C‑UAS environment,” said Jared Faraudo, Vice President of Product Management, Teledyne FLIR OEM. “Prism C‑UAS enables sub 2x2‑pixel drone detection and tracking, providing a significant increase in drone detection range over conventional systems. It reflects our vertical integration and domain

expertise, transforming raw thermal data into actionable intelligence for modern, multi‑layered defense architectures.”

The announcement states that unauthorized drone activity continues to increase. According to the announcement, the Federal Aviation Administration reports more than 100 drone incursions per month near U.S. airports, while the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reported more than 60,000 drone flights detected near the U.S.-Mexico border in the final six months of 2024.

The software uses denoise, local contrast enhancement and upsampling algorithms to improve signal-to-noise ratio and increase moving target indicator detection range. Once a target is detected, it is processed by an artificial intelligence-based object detector and tracked using multi-object tracking software.

Prism C-UAS is designed for integration with Teledyne FLIR OEM’s Boson+ and Neutrino infrared camera families, as well as select commercial visible cameras for multispectral configurations.