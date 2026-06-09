AirSight and Flock Announce Real-Time Airspace Intelligence Integration Into FlockOS

AirSight, the company behind the AirGuard airspace security platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Flock Safety to deliver real-time drone detection data directly into FlockOS, the company’s public safety operating system used by thousands of law enforcement agencies.

The integration establishes a live data feed from AirGuard into FlockOS, enabling airspace detections, including operator location when available, to appear within the same operating picture agencies already use for license plate reader alerts, video feeds and other real-time data sources.

Grant Parish Case Highlights Operational Impact

The announcement follows a recent case in central Louisiana involving the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office, which demonstrated how drone detection and coordinated response tools can work together in an active investigation.

In March 2026, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office announced charges against two Texas residents, Melanie Jean Worthington, 38, and Kassy Marie Cole, 41, after authorities intercepted a drone-based smuggling attempt targeting a correctional facility. Officials said the suspects were allegedly paid about $40,000 to fly methamphetamine, marijuana, tobacco and contraband cell phones into the prison concealed inside hollowed-out plastic crow decoys designed to blend into the yard if discovered.

AirSight’s deployed drone and pilot detection capabilities identified the unauthorized drone as it entered restricted airspace and surfaced the operator’s broadcast location. That information enabled sheriff’s personnel to identify and arrest the suspects, turning what could have been a recovered-contraband incident into a prosecutable case with identified individuals and an arrest.

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain described the operational challenge, stating: “Smuggling contraband into prisons with drones is a rapidly growing problem. With drone detection we now know when there’s a drone there and where the pilot is.”

He added that linking detection with additional data sources improves investigative outcomes when immediate arrest is not possible.

How the AirGuard and FlockOS Integration Works

The partnership embeds AirGuard airspace intelligence directly into FlockOS so it appears alongside existing operational data streams. It introduces three core capabilities:

AirGuard detections including drone position, altitude, heading, velocity, drone ID and operator location when available are displayed in real time within the FlockOS map. Agencies view all activity in a single interface without switching systems during active incidents.

When AirGuard identifies an operator location, that data is now displayed alongside Flock license plate reader information. Analysts can correlate operator positions with nearby vehicle activity during the relevant time window, helping link drone activity to specific vehicles and road movements.

For agencies using Flock DFR, a forthcoming capability will allow confirmed unauthorized drone detections to trigger rapid deployment of a drone as first responder response unit, reducing time between detection and aerial response.

Streamlined Response for Law Enforcement

The companies said the integration is designed to close the gap between detection and response by unifying aerial and ground-level intelligence in a single system.

AirSight stated that AirGuard focuses on identifying what is occurring in the airspace while FlockOS organizes ground-level response data, allowing agencies, correctional facilities, critical infrastructure operators and venues to operate from a shared operational picture.

Executive Perspective

AirSight Founder and CEO Robert Tabbara said the challenge in drone security is not detection itself but turning detection into actionable enforcement in time to resolve an incident.

Flock Chief Strategy Officer Rahul Sidhu said officers should not need to switch between systems during active incidents and emphasized that integrating AirGuard into FlockOS supports faster identification of hostile drones within existing workflows.

The companies said the Grant Parish case illustrates how combined air and ground intelligence can reduce the time from detection to operator identification from hours to minutes when systems operate within a unified operational view.