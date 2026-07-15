MatrixSpace’s Matt Kling Joins SIA Drone Security Subcommittee

Matt Kling, vice president and general manager of AI Systems at MatrixSpace, will contribute the company's expertise in AI-powered counter-UAS technologies as a member of the Security Industry Association's Drone Security Subcommittee.

Matt Kling, vice president and general manager of AI Systems at MatrixSpace, has joined the Security Industry Association’s (SIA) Drone Security Subcommittee, the company announced.

Kling’s appointment brings the company’s expertise in AI-powered counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technologies to the subcommittee.

SIA said the Drone Security Subcommittee educates the security industry on counter-UAS legalities, technologies, training and options for mitigating UAS attacks. The association represents more than 1,700 member companies across the global security industry.

The subcommittee supported the SAFER SKIES Act, which was approved by Congress in December 2025, as well as executive branch recommendations including the Domestic Counter-UAS National Action Plan and the executive order on Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty.

“The momentum around UAS/C-UAS in the security space is at hyper speed right now, particularly on the legislative level with the recent passage of SAFER SKIES legislation, and focused efforts to protect upcoming and current events such as the World Cup, America 250 celebrations and the 2028 Olympics,” said Lauren Bresette, associate director of government relations for SIA. “We are excited to work with an industry expert such as Matt Kling, and bringing such experts to the table is critical as the subcommittee continues to grow in a meaningful direction.”

MatrixSpace said Kling is involved in the development of the company’s counter-UAS, autonomy and AI-powered sensing technologies.

“After years of being an advocate for the wide adoption of UAS and C-UAS solutions, this is an important time to be part of the coordinated voice SIA offers, shaping not only the US but global adoption of this new chapter of aviation,” Kling said.

MatrixSpace develops AI-powered sensing technologies for applications including airspace awareness, counter-UAS and autonomous systems.