IronNet and Asterion partner to strengthen cybersecurity, counter-UAS defense solutions

IronNet, the AI-based collective defense cybersecurity company, and Asterion, a provider of counter-UAS technology, announced today at the Bahrain International Airshow a partnership on the protection of critical infrastructure through the integration of AI-based cybersecurity and counter-UAS solutions.

This collaboration addresses the growing need for comprehensive and integrated defense strategies, representing a significant milestone in the evolution of air and space security. To enhance defense capabilities against unauthorized and hostile drones, the partnership integrates IronNet's IronDome solution with Asterion's advanced counter-UAS technology, delivering a layered defense framework that strengthens the protection of critical infrastructure, urban environments, and national borders.

The partnership integrates IronNet's "IronDome" real-time cyber threat detection and coordinated response with Asterion's drone detection and tracking systems, protecting airspace and critical assets from potential threats.

The methodology employs artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced sensor networks to analyze patterns and anomalies across a broad range of data sources. The result is a more robust and proactive defense system capable of identifying and mitigating threats before they can cause significant damage.

"Our partnership with Asterion represents a paradigm shift in how we approach critical infrastructure protection," said Linda Zecher, CEO of IronNet. "By embracing the convergence of cyber and aerial threat detection and defense, governments and organizations can ensure a more comprehensive and effective approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure and national interests."

"Together we're creating a solution that addresses the multi-dimensional threats facing our clients today, including those originating from both ground, air, and space-based sources," said Andreas Mustert, Asterion Founder and CTO.