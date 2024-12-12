Airport enhances airspace safety with D-Fend counter-drone technology during AirSho

The El Paso International Airport, in partnership with D-Fend Solutions, a global counter-drone technology provider, successfully piloted a project to monitor the airspace during the recent Amigo Airsho.

Returning to El Paso after a 12-year hiatus, the two-day Amigo Airsho drew over 60,000 attendees, celebrating aviation with thrilling aerial performances and a variety of aircraft displays. To protect the event and its participants, the airport implemented advanced counter-drone measures to safeguard restricted airspace.

“At the El Paso International Airport, we were excited to see the Amigo Airsho return to the community,” said Aviation Director Tony Nevarez. “To enhance safety, we partnered with D-Fend Solutions to monitor airspace over the event grounds and ensure drones were kept away from aircraft and spectators. The pilot program was a success, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and public safety.”

The initiative provided a unique opportunity to test counter-drone technology in a dynamic and challenging environment like an airshow. By detecting and mitigating unauthorized drones, the program successfully prevented disruptions and demonstrated the potential for future safety enhancements.

As drones have become more accessible and widely used, safety concerns have grown nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates that drones exceeding 55 pounds must be registered, and operators flying near controlled airspace must obtain prior authorization. Events like the Amigo Airsho highlight the importance of proactive measures to manage drone activity and maintain safe skies.