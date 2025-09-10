Echodyne Releases Rapid Deployment Kit for EchoShield Radar Systems

Echodyne recently announced the immediate availability of the Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK) for EchoShield radar, its metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA).

EchoShield offers AI classification for air domain awareness in counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) solutions. The RDK, which quickly deploys four radars for hemispherical coverage, brings on-the-move (OTM) capabilities and rapid deployment to EchoShield.

“Our MESA radar systems have been central to ensuring that one sensor can provide heightened awareness simultaneously in air and surface domains,” stated Echodyne CEO Eben Frankenberg. “The EchoShield Rapid Deployment Kit allows every customer to quickly establish high-accuracy hemispherical situational awareness.”

Benefits and specifications

Comprised of steel components and a multi-axis tripod, the device is designed to be operational in less than an hour. The tripod-mounted radar platform integrates the junction box and power supply unit, simplifying wire and power management. With a 25km “situational awareness hemisphere,” the RDK can detect, classify, and track drones regardless of model, shape, size, or capabilities.

The specifications for the junction box and power supply are as follows: