RAD-M achieves Level 5 autonomous navigation with ROAMEO Gen4 development

Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile, Inc. (RAD-M), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., has attained the advanced achievement of Level 5 autonomous navigation, part of its development of the ROAMEO Gen4 security robot. This positions ROAMEO Gen4 as a fully autonomous solution capable of operating independently in diverse environments without human intervention while performing advanced human-like functionality.

Achieving Level 5 autonomy signifies that ROAMEO Gen4 can operate independently without human intervention across multiple environments and weather conditions. This autonomy applies the work of the last several years of AITX’s subsidiary RAD-M. Level 5 features from RAD-M include dynamic obstacle avoidance, gateway pass-through, narrow-lane navigation, vehicle and pedestrian prediction (limited to slow-speed parking areas), as well as additional advanced security features that will be announced in the future.

“Prospective end user outreach to us for this solution has been remarkable, considering the diversity of the prospect base and our lack of current promotion for ROAMEO. We’ve known that there is a strong market for this solution for some time, and with our recent technical achievements in Level 5 navigation and AIR, we’re in the home stretch to bring Gen4 to market,” commented Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD-R. “Not only have prospective clients been waiting for this solution, but our greater community of supporters has been patiently awaiting this ROAMEO version that we can build en masse.”

ROAMEO, in limited quantities, is expected to start shipping in Spring 2025, with unit production increasing as sales momentum increases.

“ROAMEO gives clients a much-needed autonomous solution as they continue to push for lower cost, higher capability options to integrate with, and often replace, their human guards,” said Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, FSyI, President of subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD). “We’ve seen positive results from ROAMEO Gen2, and with Gen4, we’re quite certain there will be a dramatic effect on those guarding roles and our own growth.”

ROAMEO (Rugged Observation Assistance Mobile Electronic Officer) Gen4 is a fully autonomous mobile security patrol robot with a 360-degree field of view, high-resolution cameras, and advanced AI analytics based on AITX’s proprietary AIR technology. It autonomously navigates diverse environments, avoiding obstacles and executing patrol routes without human intervention. Additional proprietary features will be announced closer to launch. The Gen4 dimensions and advanced esthetics will be released in the coming months.

The key benefit of ROAMEO Gen4 lies in its ability to significantly reduce costs compared to 24-hour manned patrols. Traditional security patrols conducted by human guards in golf carts often involve substantial expenses related to salaries, training, benefits, and the need for multiple shifts to maintain continuous coverage. ROAMEO Gen4 eliminates these excessive costs by providing a consistent and reliable security presence with autonomous operation.

“We’re thrilled to bring ROAMEO Gen4 to market soon and see the impact it will have on our clients’ security operations,” Reinharz added. “ROAMEO’s full autonomy not only redefines what’s possible in security, but it’s also set to make a significant contribution to AITX’s growing recurring monthly revenue. This aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy of delivering value through innovative and sustainable solutions.”