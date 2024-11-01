ROAMEO Generation 4 from Robotic Assistance Devices

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), a subsidiary of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., reveals the core specifications for its highly anticipated next-generation wheeled robot, ROAMEO Generation 4 (Gen 4). After years of development, this mobile robot is scheduled for customer demonstrations beginning in March 2025. This next-generation autonomous security robot is poised to finally fill a long-needed solution in the security and facility management industries: a versatile mobile security and concierge robot with enhanced capabilities, superior AI integration, and significant operational capabilities.

“The market for a robot like ROAMEO remains untapped, and based on our years serving this space, we are certain that it is a significantly large market. Having solved a myriad of technical challenges and deployed many earlier versions of ROAMEO, we are perfectly positioned to define and capture this market,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO/CTO of AITX and RAD. “This is the cumulation of years of creation, testing, and perseverance. We are beyond thrilled with today’s big reveal and excited for what this robot will do for the industry and AITX.”

The company gained valuable insights from the extensive deployments of ROAMEO 1.x and 2.x as well as the work completed for the unreleased version 3.x. The experience served as the foundation for the delivery of robust, reliable, and capable autonomous mobile security solutions. With ROAMEO Gen 4, RAD significantly evolved the platform design in order to account for experience and knowledge gained over the prior years.

This redesign incorporates robust full autonomous navigation and recharging, in addition to other navigation features that will be announced over the coming months. Furthermore, ROAMEO Gen 4 features a more robust software architecture built around AITX’s proprietary AIR technology, all aimed at delivering superior performance, reliability, and cost savings. ROAMEO Gen 4 is engineered to tackle the high-cost, mundane, and often dangerous work currently performed by tens of thousands of security guards patrolling outdoor spaces.

Reinharz continued, “Our journey to bring ROAMEO to market has been one of determination and the relentless pursuit of innovation. Developing an autonomous mobile robotic device that meets the rigorous demands of real-world security scenarios is no easy task, but our team has been unwavering in their commitment.”

ROAMEO’s height of 6’9” (2065 mm), width of 5’5” (1660 mm), and length of 8’4” (2550 mm) offer a physical stature larger than a professional security golf cart. This intentional design choice ensures that ROAMEO remains visible even in high-traffic areas, providing a clear line of sight over vehicles and people for both advanced detection and person/vehicle engagement, as well as high visibility to avoid accidents and promote traffic safety. The unit has an average weight of 1609 lbs. (730 kg) and up to 16 hours of continuous run time. Other important specifications include ground clearance of up to 9.4” (24 cm), four-wheel drive, and even up to 20% incline climb ability. ROAMEO Gen 4 sports 215/45R17 wheels and tires, making the transition to snow tires and/or mud terrain tires quick and inexpensive.

Utilizing lidar, radar, visual, and ultrasonic sensors, ROAMEO Gen 4’s ability to deftly avoid obstacles is further enhanced by its advanced navigation abilities, which now include predictive paths of travel for vehicles and pedestrians. Safety is further enhanced with last resort bumper sensors on the front and back of the ROAMEO Gen 4 as well as emergency stop buttons on either side of the unit.

“We are engaged with a standards-certification organization, and we expect to help define the requirements of a safe and certified outdoor robot in the coming years,” continued Reinharz.

The company notes that the navigation system has over 2,000 hours of field deployment experience, and the drivetrain has even more time in field testing.

Specific Use Cases for ROAMEO Gen 4 Include: