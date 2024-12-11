The Car Park selected for Knightscope Authorized Partner Program

Knightscope, Inc. has added The Car Park, a leader in innovative parking management solutions, to the Knightscope Authorized Partner (KAP) reseller program. This collaboration will enable The Car Park to expand its portfolio, offering Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and Emergency Communication Devices (ECDs) to clients across its extensive national network.

The KAP program provides select resellers access to Knightscope’s cutting-edge security solutions, empowering partners to integrate advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and emergency communications into their service offerings. As a KAP, The Car Park will offer an expanded range of innovative tools to help clients improve public facilities, reduce costs, and enhance parker satisfaction at facilities.

“The partnership with Knightscope aligns perfectly with our commitment to deliver tailored solutions customized to the evolving needs of our clients and customers,” said Jeff Wolfe, CEO at The Car Park. “Knightscope’s industry-leading technologies will provide a greater level of innovation to our clients and customers, further solidifying our position as a leader in parking management.”

Knightscope’s portfolio includes different models of ASRs, such as the K5 and K1 Hemisphere, which are designed to patrol and monitor environments like parking facilities, corporate campuses, and retail centers. These robots provide advanced capabilities such as 4K video recording and streaming, license plate recognition, and automated incident reporting.

Additionally, The Car Park can offer Knightscope’s complete line of K1 Blue Light Towers and Blue Light E-Phones that feature voice connectivity, broadcast alerts, and illumination capabilities. These ECDs enable first responders and other professionals to better serve communities with the recently announced Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology for first responders.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Car Park into the Knightscope Authorized Partner Program,” said Knightscope chairman and CEO, William Santana Li. “Their expertise in parking management and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner to expand the adoption and utilization of our technologies across a broad spectrum of end users for the advancement of public safety.”

For more information about The Car Park and its expanded technology offerings, visit www.thecarpark.com. To learn more about Knightscope and its innovative solutions, visit www.knightscope.com.