Knightscope partners with U.S. Air Force on autonomous security robots

Knightscope, Inc., an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence technologies focused on public safety, announced today its selection by AFWERX for a Phase I SBIR contract to streamline and improve Air Force Installation Security procedures and outcomes. Knightscope will research and evaluate internal and perimeter security approaches, assess existing solutions, and explore new innovations to address USAF Security Force concerns. This partnership aims to leverage Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to improve the safety of critical defense assets and personnel while solving the Air Force’s most urgent security challenges.

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have streamlined the SBIR program to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions. This award underscores the Air Force’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies like Knightscope’s ASRs, which combine machine learning, autonomous navigation, and sensor-driven anomaly detection to provide unmatched situational awareness while enhancing operational efficiency.

“Knightscope is honored to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force in shaping the future of national security,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “This initial SBIR award marks the beginning of our expanded focus on the federal public sector and highlights the transformative potential of our technology to make America safer and stronger.”

Under the Air Force contract, Knightscope will evaluate current Air Force security protocols and recommend ways to deploy ASRs to counter emerging threats. This initiative lays the foundation for future Knightscope technology pilots across the U.S. military, federal law enforcement, and civilian agencies, while advancing the Department of the Air Force’s mission to safeguard America and its critical infrastructure.

Knightscope recently announced an upgrade to its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) through cutting-edge advancements in machine learning and sensor fusion. The upgraded K5, now smarter and more capable, can patrol vast and more complex environments—from sprawling parking lots and logistics hubs to military bases and beyond. With enhanced autonomous navigation, this evolution signals the start of a new era if remotely monitored large-scale security operations nationwide.