Knightscope achieves full FedRAMP Authorization, unlocking federal growth

Knightscope, Inc. today announced it has received full Authority to Operate (ATO) through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This milestone achievement expands upon Knightscope's initial VA-sponsored ATO and enables broader deployment of the company's autonomous security solutions across federal agencies.

The FedRAMP authorization validates Knightscope's robust security infrastructure and compliance with the federal government's rigorous cybersecurity requirements. This authorization allows federal agencies to adopt Knightscope's security technologies with confidence that they meet high standards for cybersecurity.

"Achieving full FedRAMP authorization represents a significant milestone in our mission to make the United States the safest country in the world," said Mercedes Soria, EVP and Chief Intelligence Officer/CISO, Knightscope. "This authorization opens doors across the federal government, allowing us to bring our proven autonomous security capabilities to agencies tasked with protecting our nation's most critical assets and facilities."

The authorization builds upon Knightscope's previous Department of Veterans Affairs ATO and demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting the specialized security and compliance requirements of federal customers. This achievement positions Knightscope to serve the entire federal government marketplace requiring FedRAMP-authorized vendors.

With full FedRAMP authorization, Knightscope can now accelerate deployments of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and other advanced security technologies across the complete spectrum of government facilities. Federal agencies can streamline their procurement processes by selecting Knightscope through the FedRAMP Marketplace, significantly reducing the time and complexity traditionally associated with federal security technology acquisition.

"This authorization is the culmination of our team's multi-year dedication to building secure, reliable autonomous security solutions," said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope. "Our successful completion of the FedRAMP process further validates our technology's readiness for mission-critical federal security applications."